A caravan of migrants bound for the United States slowly heads north

The 2,000-member caravan risks being stranded by Mexican forces, or expelled by US officials, if it reaches the border.

Thousands of migrants from Central America and the Caribbean traveling in a caravan cross Mexico in the hope of reaching the US border and put pressure on the Biden administration.

About 2,000 migrants, including many families with young children, were marching in the scorching heat in the scorching heat of Huixtla, a town in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, on Wednesday.

“My feet are burning and it hurts from the blisters,” Guatemala’s Arleth Chavez told Reuters news agency. “I’ll do it as far as God allows. “

Chavez said she had so far walked with the caravan about 45 km (28 miles) since leaving the southern town of Tapachula over the weekend.

Slow movement of the caravan through Mexico comes as US President Joe biden faces growing criticism from Republicans over the current high levels of migration.

On Tuesday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell blasted Biden for the “record” number of illegal migrants detained along the US-Mexico border over the past year, blaming what he described as ” intentionally insecure border ”.

On Tuesday evening, hundreds of migrants gathered in Huixtla, a town in the Mexican state of Chiapas, in southern Mexico, to rest and receive medical treatment before resuming their journey north. [Daniel Becerril/Reuters]

More … than 1.7 million migrants have been apprehended at the border in the past 12 months, according to the latest US government figures. The majority of those arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border are deported under Title 42, a pandemic era ordinance which allows US border officials to quickly turn back migrants without the possibility of seeking asylum.

Biden has come under increasing criticism for the policy, which rights groups say is unwarranted. Last month, the United States expelled thousands of Haitians who traveled to Texas in the hope of seeking asylum, returning to their island in crisis.

In order to limit the number of arrivals, the US government pressured Mexico to stop small groups of migrants, as well as migrant caravans, never to approach the American border.

Last week, the Mexican Catholic Bishops’ Conference, which operates around 100 shelters across Mexico, urged Mexican authorities to end law enforcement efforts over militarized immigration that the group said , have caused an increase in human rights violations against migrants in transit.

But the latest caravan also comes amid widespread violence, as well as growing hunger and poverty in Central America and parts of the Caribbean.

Nitza Maldonado and Omar Rodriguez, who were sprawled on the sidewalk next to a local church with their six-year-old son, said they lost their jobs in their home country of Honduras a few months ago due to the pandemic.

She was an assistant in a law firm and he was a worker in a laundry. Last year they paid a smuggler $ 12,000 to get to the United States, but were detained in Texas and then deported.

They said they were facing unemployment and debt in Honduras due to their unsuccessful attempt to migrate, so they decided to go back on their own.

Sleeping on the floor and sometimes eating only one meal a day, they decided that the risks of rough handling or deportation by Mexican authorities were worth joining the large group’s effort to march north. .

Some migrants hope to reach towns in northern Mexico, where they hope to find work. [Daniel Becerril/Reuters]

“You have to migrate because in our country there is a lot of unemployment, there is no education,” Maldonado told The Associated Press. “That’s why this happens to us.”

But not all of them said they were trying to get to the United States. Mexico has seen the number of asylum claims it receives skyrocket in recent years. By September, Mexico had received 90,000 requests.

Many said they are looking to reach cities in northern Mexico where there are more job opportunities than in the economically depressed south.

Carlos Fuentes was traveling with his wife and six children. They want to go to Monterrey, in northern Mexico.

Fuentes spent six years in the United States before being deported ten years ago. He said gang members tried to recruit his children – the boys to sell drugs, the girls as girlfriends – so they had to leave.

“We have no more money so we decided to come with the caravan and thank goodness they did not detain us,” he said.