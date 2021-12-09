A call to end the cycle of discrimination and exclusion of Iraqi women

BAGHDAD, Iraq, 09 Dec. (IPS) – As a feminist activist and defender of women’s rights in Iraq, I would like to share with you my growing concerns about assassinations, kidnappings, assaults, threats of assassination and defamation against feminist activists and defenders human rights, with which they were confronted in particular during the popular demonstrations of October 2019-2020, which all took place with complete impunity.

Over the past two years, Iraqi women have faced daily challenges in achieving their full, equal and meaningful participation in building peace and protecting against violence in Iraq.

As part of my work with the Iraqi Women’s Network, I played a leading role in the drafting of the first National Action Plan (NAP) for resolution 1325 and in the preparation of the second NAP (2021-2024 ), which focuses on the role of Iraqi women. in the achievement of stability, security and peace, as well as in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

Last week I was invited provide a civil society perspective and recommendations when the Security Council met to discuss the situation in Iraq. I focused on three key issues that must be addressed to end this cycle of discrimination and exclusion against Iraqi women.

First, the elections and the ongoing negotiations for the formation of a new government are both essential to ensure the meaningful participation of women and to promote democracy in Iraq.

The snap elections in Iraq last month were held in response to demands from the peaceful protests that rocked the country from October 2019-2020. Women played a key role in these protests and challenged social norms. Protesters were faced with excessive use of force which left more than 600 dead and thousands injured.

Despite the boycott of the elections that followed, they were held under extensive United Nations (UN) and European Union surveillance. 3,240 candidates, including 950 women, took part in the elections to compete for 329 seats in the House of Representatives.

The elections gave rise to the emergence of new political movements and independent winners. In addition, many women candidates won thousands of votes, a sign of the general electorate’s support for women’s political participation. The election results brought the percentage of representation of women to over 28%.

I cannot stress enough the essential role and need of women as active participants in parliament and in the negotiations to form the new government. Their meaningful representation must also result in an increase in the number of women in ministerial positions and ensure gender equality and equal opportunities, which the constitution affirms.

Second, while the engagement of women and their increased participation in the electoral process is encouraging, an enabling environment for their participation is essential, as they still face serious obstacles of discrimination, inequality and stereotyping of the roles of women. gender in family, society and the law.

During the 2014-2021 parliamentary sessions, we pleaded for parliament to pass a law against domestic violence. However, we have failed. Despite the existence of such a law in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. This is due to the tyrannical mentality of many Iraqi lawmakers, who reject such efforts because they claim the confidentiality of family life.

Yet the Iraqi constitution guarantees protection against all forms of violence and abuse in the family, school and society. These fundamental principles, along with Iraq’s international legal obligations, require the establishment of national laws and regulations that protect women and girls from gender-based violence in all spheres of society.

This year has been marked by encouraging legislation, such as the Yazidi Survivors Act. This law is part of the transitional justice framework adopted by the Iraqi government to deal with the consequences of terrorism and violent extremism.

However, the law focuses on material compensation for female survivors and fails to take the necessary steps to institutionalize psychological, health and social services for survivors and their children.

The law also does not address access to justice for survivors of gender-based violence and their children born to fathers affiliated with ISIS, particularly in terms of registering their births and obtaining documentation. ‘marital status.

There are also gaps in the government program to implement rehabilitation and support the integration of ISIS families into their local communities. This has a profound impact on the current stigma against women and girls forced to join ISIS or marry their fighters. The delay in resolving the situation of these families turns them into time bombs that threaten peace and societal security.

Stability in my country also needs strengthened and gender sensitive law enforcement and justice institutions. This is essential to tackle impunity, corruption and militarism, all of which negatively affect women’s rights and women’s participation in promoting social cohesion, reconciliation and peacebuilding.

Third, a national mechanism to support the inclusion of women is essential to ensure monitoring and adequate resources for the implementation of the Iraqi NAP on 1325. The absence of such a mechanism has contributed to the weakening of participation. women in decision-making bodies and in development programs. .

We, as the national feminist movement, called on the Iraqi government to form a National Council for the Empowerment of Women with representation from the government, Parliament and Supreme Judicial Council, as well as civil society organizations concerned with the women and the media.

This Council is needed to effectively lead the work at the level of state institutions and local communities, achieve the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda and invest in the potential of Iraqi women to reform the political process and build a state of egalitarian citizenship and social justice.

In conclusion, I urged the United Nations Security Council to:

• Call on the Iraqi government to fulfill its duty to provide the legal framework and mechanisms necessary to protect women and girls, and help victims access justice in accordance with the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination. Women (CEDAW) and resolution 1325 (2000) and subsequent resolutions on the WPS. This includes enacting the Law against Domestic Violence, amending the Iraqi Penal Code, and preventing attempts to legislate on sectarian grounds to regulate personal affairs. • Call on the Iraqi government to create the National Council for the Empowerment of Women and allocate the necessary budget for the implementation of the NAP on 1325. • Ensure that the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI ) Prioritizes the protection of women’s rights in its support to the Government of Iraq for judicial and legal reform, as stipulated by Resolution 2576 (2021). • Call on the Iraqi government to hold accountable for the killings of human rights defenders and civil society activists during the 2019-2020 protests and to protect the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. • Call on the international community to fund women human rights defenders, their organizations and all representatives of civil society and NGOs working to promote human rights, gender justice and the inclusion of women in peacebuilding. and sustainable development.

We need radical and urgent action from the UN Security Council, the Iraqi government and the international community on all these fronts if we are to see a truly lasting and inclusive peace in Iraq. The future of all Iraqis depends on it.

Amal Kabashi is the executive director of the Iraqi Women’s Network, which was established in 2004 as a feminist civil society alliance and includes more than 100 grassroots organizations from across Iraq.

