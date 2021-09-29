A branch of the WHO buys millions of Covid vaccines for sale in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Pan American Health Organization has reached an agreement with Chinese manufacturer Sinovac to purchase millions of Covid-19 vaccines for countries in Latin America and the Caribbean as part of an effort to make more vaccines available in a region where access has been very uneven.

The agency, which is part of the World Health Organization, is negotiating with two other manufacturers and plans to announce new deals soon, Dr Jarbas Barbosa, its deputy director, said at a press conference on Wednesday. .

Sinovac has offered to sell 8.5 million doses this year and an additional 80 million in 2022, he said. Countries in the region that want the vaccine will need to purchase it from the health agency.

“It’s a purchase, it’s not a donation,” said Dr Barbosa, noting that the Inter-American Development Bank provides loans to countries in need.