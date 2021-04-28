A bipartisan school movement

Or as Rahm Emanuel, a Democrat and former Chicago mayor who increased pre-K and community college enrollment, told me, “High school doesn’t cut it anymore. It was good for the industrial age. For the information age, you have to go to community college. Emanuel added, “He enjoys bipartisan support.”

Biden goes to Capitol Hill

Tonight, President Biden will attend Congress to prepare your agenda, and increased federal funding for pre-K and community colleges will be a central part of it. Despite recent advances, both pre-K and community colleges remain far from universal. And Biden’s proposal is an example of how he attempts to define bipartisanship at a time when Republicans in Congress are often reluctant to support almost any new federal policy.

I realize this may sound like a general statement about the Republican Party, but I think the facts justify it. Consider the past decade:

When Republicans controlled the White House and Congress in 2017 and 2018, the only major legislation they passed was a tax cut, and the only other major bill that came close was the repeal of Obamacare, without replacement.

When Donald Trump ran for re-election, the party did not write a campaign platform.

During Barack Obama’s, and now Biden’s, presidency, Republicans have opposed important legislation almost uniformly, whether it be health, climate change, Wall Street regulation, or economic stimulus.

Biden hopes he has found an exception: infrastructure. A handful of Republicans in Congress have proposed a plan for new roads and other infrastructure much smaller than Biden’s, but a possible basis for negotiations. Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff, told a group of columnists this week that he considered the offer serious and “a step in the right direction.”

On many other issues, however, there is no indication that Republicans in Congress are open to a compromise with Biden. Their political strategy, like Senator Mitch McConnell famous described in 2010, is to bring out a partisan Democratic president and try to win the next election.