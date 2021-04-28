A bipartisan school movement
Over the past decade, an idea has become popular with mayors and governors, both Democrats and Republicans: Kindergarten to grade 12 education is no longer enough.
Students should start school before kindergarten, according to this view, both to help families look after their children and to provide children with early learning. And the students should stay in school beyond high school, because decent jobs in today’s economy usually require a college degree or vocational training.
In response, many states and cities have expanded education to at least one end of K-12. Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Vermont, and West Virginia have something to do with it pre-K universal. Arkansas, Indiana, New Jersey and more than a dozen other states have community college tuition-free. These expansions appeal to the Liberals ‘desire to use government to help people and the Conservatives’ preference to widen the economic pie rather than redistribute wealth.
“The income disparity deal is real in our country,” said Bill Haslam, a Republican and former Tennessee governor who lobbied for a free community college, says Politico“,” And the question is, “What are we going to do about it?” “
Or as Rahm Emanuel, a Democrat and former Chicago mayor who increased pre-K and community college enrollment, told me, “High school doesn’t cut it anymore. It was good for the industrial age. For the information age, you have to go to community college. Emanuel added, “He enjoys bipartisan support.”
Biden goes to Capitol Hill
Tonight, President Biden will attend Congress to prepare your agenda, and increased federal funding for pre-K and community colleges will be a central part of it. Despite recent advances, both pre-K and community colleges remain far from universal. And Biden’s proposal is an example of how he attempts to define bipartisanship at a time when Republicans in Congress are often reluctant to support almost any new federal policy.
I realize this may sound like a general statement about the Republican Party, but I think the facts justify it. Consider the past decade:
-
When Republicans controlled the White House and Congress in 2017 and 2018, the only major legislation they passed was a tax cut, and the only other major bill that came close was the repeal of Obamacare, without replacement.
-
When Donald Trump ran for re-election, the party did not write a campaign platform.
-
During Barack Obama’s, and now Biden’s, presidency, Republicans have opposed important legislation almost uniformly, whether it be health, climate change, Wall Street regulation, or economic stimulus.
Biden hopes he has found an exception: infrastructure. A handful of Republicans in Congress have proposed a plan for new roads and other infrastructure much smaller than Biden’s, but a possible basis for negotiations. Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff, told a group of columnists this week that he considered the offer serious and “a step in the right direction.”
On many other issues, however, there is no indication that Republicans in Congress are open to a compromise with Biden. Their political strategy, like Senator Mitch McConnell famous described in 2010, is to bring out a partisan Democratic president and try to win the next election.
This forces Biden to choose between passing bills along party lines and doing little. He decided to try to get bills passed – and to point out that ideas are bipartisan even though the vote in Congress may not be. Both pre-K and expanded community colleges are certainly eligible.
However, this approach poses problems. An example: Democrats are not the only ones with constructive ideas about education. Republicans sometimes put more emphasis on academic responsibility, while Democrats assume – incorrectly – that adequate funding guarantees high quality. If both sides negotiated a bill, it could include a mix of the best ideas of both sides.
Instead, Republicans in Congress have moved away from substantive legislative discussions, education, and several other major policy areas. Biden doesn’t have the magical ability to change that. But this is not the sign of a healthy democracy.
