A billion dollars fund for renewable energies among the main energy commitments made at the UN ministerial forums

About 50 ministers presented their plans to cut emissions and ensure everyone has access to electricity and clean cooking fuels as the world shifts from fossil fuels to renewables.

Lay the foundation

Ministerial meetings laid the groundwork for the UN High-level dialogue on energy which will be held on September 20 to accelerate action on the Sustainable development goals, in particular, on the energy objective, SDG 7.

A Secretary General António Guterres told the forums: “We are far behind in the race against time to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7 by 2030 and net zero emissions by mid-century.

He called on “every country, city, financial institution and business to increase its ambitions and submit” energy contracts “” for the high-level dialogue.

Globally, nearly 760 million people lack access to electricity and 2.6 billion continue to cook with traditional fuels like wood which not only contribute to carbon emissions but also cause 4 million deaths. every year because of indoor smoke.

Record engagement

The commitment of the IKEA and Rockefeller foundations is the largest philanthropic commitment ever made on this issue. A consortium of organizations led by Kenya, Malawi and the Netherlands also launched a call to action for a clean kitchen.

During the forums, more than 25 commitments were announced as “Energy Pacts” – voluntary actions taken to achieve clean and affordable energy for all by 2030.

The national energy pacts were previewed by ministers from Brazil, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Germany, India, Nauru and the Netherlands.

A pact setting a regional target of 70% renewable energy in Latin America’s energy matrix has been signed by Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and the Inter-American Development Bank, with other countries in the region invited to join.

Membership of large companies

The governments’ ambition has been met by strong engagement from the private sector, with tech giant Google reaffirming its commitment to sourcing carbon-free energy for all of its operations anywhere, anytime, by 2030.

Joining them are companies in the hard-to-reduce cement sector – Ultratech and JK Cement – who have pledged to make greater use of renewable energy and heat recovery systems for greater energy efficiency. India’s largest electricity supplier, NTPC, has pledged to reach 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

GOGLA, a global association for the off-grid solar energy industry, is committed to providing better access to electricity to 1 billion people by 2030.

And the Association for Rural Electricity said it will work with the private sector to provide sustainable electricity services to at least 500 million more people.

A number of regional and city networks have said they will put commitments on the table for the September dialogue, with the Basque region of Spain and the city of Ithaca, New York, announcing energy pacts this week. prospective.

Youth leadership

At the forums, young activists showed they continue to lead by example on energy and climate issues, with several strong opening statements from young people calling on governments to act.