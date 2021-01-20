A BASIC TRUTH: Faced with an existential threat, humanity must work together

Siddharth Chatterjee. Credit: Newton Kanhema

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan. 20 (IPS) – Siddharth Chatterjee, is United Nations Resident Coordinator (RC) in Kenya, and designated CR in China COVID-19 is like a rainstorm, a thunderous and powerful rainstorm all over the world. world. If we didn’t know before, we certainly now know where the holes are in our roofs, or where there are no roofs. We see more and more clearly who gets wet and who dies, and who stays dry.

But ultimately, no one is spared. This fact alone should awaken us to a basic truth: humanity will only survive and prosper if all countries work together. We need to improve global health governance and embrace multilateralism.

It’s good for everyone, it’s good for governments, and it’s good for business.

The United Nations is the institution best placed to pave the way for this call. I believe with all my heart that global cooperation is possible.

I am privileged to have spent nearly five years as the United Nations Resident Coordinator (RC) in Kenya, and now to have been appointed as RC in China, a post I will assume this month.

In Kenya I learned a vital lesson that I will take with me to China. Before becoming CR, I was the UNFPA representative in Kenya. At that time, in 2014, Kenya was among the top ten most dangerous places in the world to become a mother. The maternal mortality rate was an outrageous 500 deaths per 100,000 live births, nearly triple the Millennium Development Goal, or a maximum of 170 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births.

In response, under government leadership, I helped raise $ 15 million in 2014 to reverse this trend. Along with colleagues from the United Nations system, I mobilized 6 private sector companies from China, Kenya, the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom to focus our efforts on the six counties of Kenya where the maternal mortality rates were the highest. In just 2.5 years, rates in those counties had fallen by a third.

Most recently, during my tenure as RC in Kenya, I had the privilege of meeting with the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, to discuss female genital mutilation (FGM). He said in the strongest terms that he wanted to end once and for all the practice of FGM in Kenya, and that he wanted the UN partnership on this effort. Thanks to her leadership, Kenya is making remarkable progress.

Time and time again in Kenya my experience has shown me the importance of political will, as was the case in my previous postings in Iraq, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan (Darfur), Indonesia and with United Nations peacekeeping operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iraq. Kurdistan.

With committed political leadership, good public policy and strong partnerships – we can achieve the impossible. With these “three Ps” we can minimize the number of mothers who die in childbirth. We can end the practice of FGM. We can create a world where girls and boys around the world can dream big and make those dreams come true. And we can create a stronger UN to address challenges that freely cross borders, like this pandemic.

I could not be happier than learning this lesson in my new post as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, a country that has the commitment and resources to support global cooperation and development. China can share important lessons with the developing world, having lifted more than 890 million people out of poverty in 30 years.

China is doomed to multilateralism. It is the third largest donor to the UN, the second largest donor to UN peacekeeping and one of the largest contributors of troops to UN peacekeeping. He is a leader in South-South cooperation, supporting peace and development work in other countries of the southern hemisphere.

China has the resources to support multilateralism. With nearly 1.4 billion people and a powerful economy that has perhaps the greatest purchasing power in the world, China is making progress in development and is a major source of global wealth creation during over the past 11 years. The China Belt and Road Initiative is creating infrastructure that will benefit people in the many countries it touches in Asia, Africa and Europe.

We need all the countries of the world to give their best to the global community and to the United Nations, which works so hard to promote it.

It actually serves the personal interests of countries. Many global challenges ignore national borders. Disease. Violent conflict. Refugees. Climate change. A country becomes safer when it helps end these crises across a border or across an ocean. The challenges cross borders, but so do the benefits of solving them.

Multilateralism is also an act of fundamental humanity. It is compassionate to respond to the cry of suffering from others. Don’t we all want people to feel good no matter where they are? Don’t we want children all over the world to be free, safe and happy? We are expanded and enlightened when our brothers and sisters in the human family prosper.

We have less than 10 years now to meet the Sustainable Development Goals. We are well past the first love at first sight of the celebration of the SDGs, and we are far from the last crazy momentum. We are all hurt by this pandemic, but some more than others.

But we can’t give up now. We cannot slow down. We need to keep our vision focused. We must take courage within ourselves and towards each other. And we have to work together.

