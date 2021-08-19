A 17-year-old Afghan footballer died when he fell from an American evacuation plane.
A member of afghanistan The national youth football team was among those killed as they desperately tried to cling to a US military plane evacuating people from Kabul this week, the country’s official sports federation said on Thursday.
His name was Zaki Anwari and was 17 years old.
Monday, a crowd of Afghans swept over the tarmac from the international airport in the frantic race to escape a country newly invaded by the Taliban. In a scene that shocked the world, and in one heartbreaking single moment, summed up the chaos of the United States’ exit from Afghanistan, some of them chased planes carrying Americans and tried to climb onto their flanks, their wings and wheels.
The young footballer was among them, said the federation.
“Anwari was among hundreds of young people who wanted to leave the country and, in one incident, fell from a US military plane and died,” the group said in a statement. a statement on Facebook.
The Afghan sports community was in mourning, the statement said. He wished Zaki a place in heaven and offered a prayer that God would grant his family, friends and teammates peace and patience during their mourning.
The federation released photos of Zaki wearing his team’s red jersey – he was No.10 – and standing on a football pitch. Another photo showed him in a suit and tie. Beside them were photos of a US military aircraft in flight with what appeared to be a free-falling body and a single red rose.
Video taken on Monday showed at least two bodies falling to the ground from a plane shortly after takeoff. the The Pentagon has confirmed that two people had died falling from the plane, and body parts were also found in the plane’s landing gear after it landed in Qatar.
In a telephone interview Thursday from Kabul, Aref Peyman, head of media relations for the sports federation and the Afghan Olympic Committee, confirmed Zaki’s death.
Mr Peyman said Zaki came from a low-income family in Kabul and had worked hard to fulfill his dream of being on the national football team while attending school.
“He was kind and patient, but like many of our youth, he saw the arrival of the Taliban as the end of his dreams and sporting opportunities,” Peyman said. “He had no hope and wanted a better life.”
Many Afghans have taken to social media to express their shock and anger.
“Shame on the Taliban,” wrote Marzieh Zal on the federation’s Facebook page.
Understanding the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here is more on their origin story and their record as leaders.
“Rest in peace dear Zaki, I cannot believe that you are no longer with us,” Mohammad Sharif Ahmadi wrote in another article.
The rapid collapse of Afghanistan under Taliban control triggered panic among many Afghans, including athletes, who feared that a return of an extremist religious regime could lead to the end of their careers and lives. other opportunities.
Olympic athlete, sprinter Kamia Yousufi, 25, who carried the Afghan flag at the opening ceremony in Tokyo, has since taken refuge in Iran, media reported. Mr. Peyman confirmed these reports.
President Biden has been heavily criticized for the way the US military withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years of occupation. Mr Biden defended his handling of the exit. In an interview with ABC News, he was also asked about those who died while hanging onto the plane and dismissed the question.
“It was four days ago, five days ago,” he said.
