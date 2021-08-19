A 17-year-old Afghan footballer died when he fell from an American evacuation plane.

A member of afghanistan The national youth football team was among those killed as they desperately tried to cling to a US military plane evacuating people from Kabul this week, the country’s official sports federation said on Thursday.

His name was Zaki Anwari and was 17 years old.

Monday, a crowd of Afghans swept over the tarmac from the international airport in the frantic race to escape a country newly invaded by the Taliban. In a scene that shocked the world, and in one heartbreaking single moment, summed up the chaos of the United States’ exit from Afghanistan, some of them chased planes carrying Americans and tried to climb onto their flanks, their wings and wheels.

The young footballer was among them, said the federation.

“Anwari was among hundreds of young people who wanted to leave the country and, in one incident, fell from a US military plane and died,” the group said in a statement. a statement on Facebook.

The Afghan sports community was in mourning, the statement said. He wished Zaki a place in heaven and offered a prayer that God would grant his family, friends and teammates peace and patience during their mourning.