95-year-old woman charged with 10,000 counts of murder in Nazi camp

After this case, other local prosecutors began to investigate the responsibility of other surviving concentration camp guards, accusing them of complicity in numerous murders as opposed to documented individual murders.

In 2018, another ex-guard from Stutthof camp was tried, but this process was ultimately put on hold because the accused, who died in 2019, was often too ill to attend.

“This is a real milestone in judicial accountability,” said Onur Özata, a lawyer representing survivors in the trial of the former camp secretary. “The fact that a secretary in this system, a bureaucratic cog, can be brought to justice is something new.”

The case will depend on whether the former secretary played a role in the atrocities perpetrated by the guards inside the camp.

Prosecutors said she admitted that much of the correspondence relating to the camp and numerous files passed through her office, and that she was aware of some inmate killings. But she maintains that she was unaware that a large number of inmates at the camp had been killed by gas during the time she worked there. She also said her office window was facing outside the camp, so she couldn’t see what was going on, media reported.

“It is fair to say that the majority of these women knew about the persecution of the Jews and that some of them knew that they had been murdered,” said Rachel Century, a British historian who has written a book on administrators of the Third Reich. “But some secretaries had roles that gave them more access to information than others.”

Itzehoe’s prosecution investigated the case for five years, interviewing survivors in the United States and Israel, as well as the camp’s former secretary. They also hired an independent historian to do an assessment.