95-year-old woman charged with 10,000 counts of murder in Nazi camp
German public prosecutors indicted a 95-year-old woman for her role in supporting the Nazi murderous machine as a secretary in a concentration camp, charging her with 10,000 counts of aiding and abetting murder and aiding and abetting attempts of murder.
The indictment against the woman, identified only as Irmgard F. under German privacy laws, follows a five-year investigation, prosecutors said Friday. Because she was under 21 at the time of the offenses she is accused of, they said, she would be tried in juvenile court, where she would risk receiving a lighter sentence.
The woman worked between June 1943 and April 1945 as the secretary to the camp commander at Stutthof camp, 20 miles from the Polish city of Gdansk, known as Danzig under German rule at the time.
“This is the concrete responsibility she had in the day-to-day running of the camp,” said Peter Müller-Rakow from the prosecution in Itzehoe, north of Hamburg.
A regional court will decide whether to proceed with the indictment and initiate a trial, a process that could take from months to years.
Last year a 93 year old man was found guilty in a Hamburg juvenile court for being an accomplice in 5,230 murders while he was a 17-year-old guard at Stutthof.
It is believed that more than 60,000 people died or were killed at Stutthof, which was the first concentration camp to be established by the Nazi regime outside the borders of Germany.
As the last of those involved in the atrocities against the Nazi regime near death, German authorities have strived to bring as many as possible to justice.
John Demjanjuk, who worked for years as an autoworker in the United States, was convicted by a Munich court in 2011 for the murder of 28,000 Jews while serving as a guard at the Sobibor camp in occupied Poland by Germany in 1943.
After this case, other local prosecutors began to investigate the responsibility of other surviving concentration camp guards, accusing them of complicity in numerous murders as opposed to documented individual murders.
In 2018, another ex-guard from Stutthof camp was tried, but this process was ultimately put on hold because the accused, who died in 2019, was often too ill to attend.
“This is a real milestone in judicial accountability,” said Onur Özata, a lawyer representing survivors in the trial of the former camp secretary. “The fact that a secretary in this system, a bureaucratic cog, can be brought to justice is something new.”
The case will depend on whether the former secretary played a role in the atrocities perpetrated by the guards inside the camp.
Prosecutors said she admitted that much of the correspondence relating to the camp and numerous files passed through her office, and that she was aware of some inmate killings. But she maintains that she was unaware that a large number of inmates at the camp had been killed by gas during the time she worked there. She also said her office window was facing outside the camp, so she couldn’t see what was going on, media reported.
“It is fair to say that the majority of these women knew about the persecution of the Jews and that some of them knew that they had been murdered,” said Rachel Century, a British historian who has written a book on administrators of the Third Reich. “But some secretaries had roles that gave them more access to information than others.”
Itzehoe’s prosecution investigated the case for five years, interviewing survivors in the United States and Israel, as well as the camp’s former secretary. They also hired an independent historian to do an assessment.
“It’s a very complicated matter,” said Müller-Rakow.
According to the public broadcaster, interviewed her Last year Ms F. appeared in court as a witness in 1957, when the camp commander, Paul Werner Hoppe, was tried. Mr Hoppe was convicted of his crimes, but was released in the 1960s and died in 1974. Prosecutors did not provide details of the former camp secretary’s life after her service at Stutthof.
“Court cases are also important because, beyond historical research, they help to document and clarify Nazi crimes, and because they bring the matter to the attention of the public,” said Jens-Christian Wagner , director of the concentration of Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora. memorial of the camps.
