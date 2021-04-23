90% of countries’ health services continue to be disrupted by COVID-19 pandemic: WHO

There are signs of progress, however: in 2020, the countries surveyed reported that on average around half of essential health services were interrupted. In the first 3 months of 2021, that figure had fallen to just over a third of services.

Overcome disruption

Many countries have now stepped up efforts to mitigate the disruption. These include informing the public about changes in service delivery and providing advice on how to seek safe health care. They identify and prioritize patients with the most urgent needs.

More than half of the countries report having recruited additional staff to strengthen the health workforce; referred patients to other health facilities; and shifted to alternative methods of caregiving, such as providing more home care services, multi-month treatment orders, and increased use of telemedicine.

WHO and its partners have also helped countries to better respond to challenges to their health systems; strengthen primary health care and advance universal health coverage.

“It is encouraging that countries are starting to rebuild their essential health services, but there is still a lot to do,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“The survey underscores the need to step up efforts and take additional measures to close gaps and strengthen services. It will be particularly important to monitor the situation in countries that were struggling to provide health services before the pandemic. “

Conditions persist

Countries still have to make important decisions to respond COVID-19[female[feminine, which can have a negative impact on access to care for other health problems.

Redeployment of staff to provide COVID-19 relief and temporary closures of health facilities and services continue, the United Nations health agency said.

Although they may have hired new staff, 66% of countries continue to report health worker-related reasons as the most common causes of service disruptions.

Supply chains are also still disrupted in nearly a third of countries, affecting the availability of essential medicines, diagnostics and PPE needed to deliver care safely and efficiently.

More than half of countries report service interruptions due to patients not seeking care and mistrust and fear of being infected.

Meanwhile, 43% of countries cite financial challenges as major causes of disruption.

The impacts

Millions of people still lack vital health care, according to WHO data. Almost half of the countries indicated that the area most affected was the provision of daily primary care to prevent and manage some of the most common health problems.

Long-term care for chronic diseases, rehabilitation and end-of-life palliative care are also still severely disrupted. 20% of countries report that emergency, critical and potentially life-saving surgical interventions are still interrupted and two-thirds of countries also report disruptions in elective surgeries.

Among the health services most affected are mental, neurological and substance use disorders; neglected tropical diseases; tuberculosis; HIV and hepatitis B and C; cancer screening and services for others non-communicable diseases including hypertension and diabetes; family planning and contraception; urgent dental care; and malnutrition.

More than a third of countries still report disruption to immunization services, despite 20% and 30% fewer disruptions compared to 2020.

“We cannot allow today’s fight against COVID-19 to undermine our fight against measles, polio or other vaccine-preventable diseases. Prolonged interruptions to immunization will have long-term health consequences for children. Now is the time to catch up, ”said Henrietta Fore, Unicef Executive director.

40% of countries also report disruptions in one or more antimalarial services. While 10% fewer countries reported disruption in malaria diagnosis and treatment compared to 2020 and 25-33% fewer countries report disruption in malaria prevention campaigns, the level of disruption is still significant and needs to be dealt with urgently, the WHO said in a statement.

WHO support

The agency said it would continue to support countries so that they can respond to increasing pressures on health systems.

This includes support mechanisms to accelerate equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatment, and the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, which guides actions taken at national, regional and global levels to combat COVID-19.

The organization is also focused on carrying out the work it committed to before the pandemic. Through the “Boost” initiative which covers 115 countries, it has strengthened its capacity to provide additional support, so that countries can maintain essential health services during the pandemic and advance progress towards universal health coverage.