9 photo stories that will challenge your worldview

This week you can have heard, it’s a year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic – an entire year in which our daily lives in the United States have been disrupted. As we tackle the anniversary and what it means, people look forward to spending more time outdoors with loved ones this spring and new vaccines arrive. We looked back over a year of the coronavirus pandemic and saw what an emotional roller coaster it was. National Geographic asked photographers around the world to share their thoughts. Celestial Sloman photographed a community in New Mexico whose teens struggled with their mental health and experienced an increase in suicide attempts, after being isolated for a year from their peers.

Tara Wray captured a year of uncertainty with his family with his camera, while Harry borden has a new book on what it means to be a single dad. For a last look at winter, take advantage Elena Anosovaphotographs of people on the ice of the famous Lake Baikal in Russia. Photographer Pilar olivares told the story of Brazilian women facing violence from their locked out intimate partner, and Ruxx Naqvi learned to love his city again by photographing it last year.

