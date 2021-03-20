9 photo stories that will challenge your worldview

After a horrific shooting in Atlanta and calls to protect Asian Americans from violence escalated, many have called on Americans to take a serious look at themselves and the history of violence in this country. We took a look at the anti-Asian violence protests and rallies that have been warning about violence for months, and F-Stop magazine looked back on Gabriele Galimberti Book 2020 The Ameriguns. Nick meyer examined the ravages of drug addiction, housing insecurity and decline in America’s small towns in his book, Local. A year after the start of the pandemic, we asked photographers who are also mothers what they have learned and how they are coping with it.

Ten years after the anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, Sam clark writes about a deep photographic project that highlights found photographs of people who lived in the area, not professional photographers. Call it romantic or idealistic – but Ondrej Cechvala left his hometown to live on an old farm in northern Slovakia. The National History Museum in London looked at women wildlife photographers, and Erica Génécé photographs stylized dancers who resemble sculptures in his images.

