9/11 Brain Trial Restarts, Days Before 20th Anniversary – Times of India
GUANTANAMO BAY: The lawsuits against suspected 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others resumed on Tuesday, just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks, raising new hopes for justice and retaliation.
Mohammed and his co-defendants, who have been locked up for nearly 15 years in the “War on Terror” prison at the US Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, will appear before the military tribunal here for the first time since early 2019.
But after a 17-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, proceedings appear likely to continue where they left off, mired in defense efforts to disqualify most government evidence as tainted with torture. suffered by the accused. CIA keep.
Sunday, the new military judge, Aviation Col. Matthew McCall – the eighth in the case – signaled a slow start, deciding that a first hearing focused on his own qualifications would take place on Tuesday. Lawyers for both sides are allowed in a war crimes court to question a new judge for possible bias.
The remainder of the week will consist mainly of meetings with military prosecutors and defense teams.
With dozens of motions lined up to demand evidence military prosecutors refuse to hand over, defense lawyers have said the pre-trial phase could easily last another year, leaving any hope of a trial far on the horizon. before jury and a verdict.
When asked if the case could ever reach that point, defense attorney James Connell, replied: “I don’t know.”
Lawyers say the five defendants – Mohammed, Ammar al-Baluchi, Walid ben Attash, Ramzi bin al-Shibh and Mustafa al-Hawsawi – are all weak and suffer the lasting effects of the severe torture endured in secret “black” CIA sites between 2002 and 2006.
To this is added, according to the lawyers, the cumulative impact of 15 years in difficult and isolated conditions since their arrival.
They will appear in an ultra-secure military commission courtroom surrounded by razor wire fences, each with its own defense team.
In the audience there will be family members of some of the 2,976 people they are accused of murdering two decades ago, as well as a large contingent of journalists to mark the confluence with the grim anniversary of Saturday.
All five face the death penalty for murder and terrorism in the war crimes tribunal.
They are represented by court-appointed lawyers from the military, as well as volunteer lawyers from the private sector and non-governmental organizations.
From the start of the case, prosecutors have viewed it as open and closed, even without the information tainted by the brutal CIA interrogations.
Instead, prosecutors maintain that the defendants all provided strong evidence of a plot in the 9/11 attacks during so-called “clean team” interrogations conducted by the FBI in 2007, after the arrival of the five at Guantanamo.
But defense attorneys argue that the 2007 interrogations were hardly “neat” because the FBI was also part of the CIA’s torture program, and their interrogations carried a similar threat.
The defendants, still feeling the impact of the torture at that time, spoke to the FBI in real fear that it would happen again, the defense argues.
“Make no mistake, the cover-up of torture is the reason these men were taken to Guantanamo” instead of the US federal justice system, said Connell, who represents Baloutchi.
“The cover-up of torture is also the reason we all gathered at Guantanamo for the 42nd September 11 Military Commission hearing,” he said.
To prove their case, the defense is demanding huge amounts of classified documents as the government opposes surrender, on everything from the original torture program to conditions at Guantanamo, to health assessments.
Defense lawyers are also keen to question dozens of other witnesses, after 12 have already appeared in court, including two men who oversaw the CIA program.
The demands delayed the trial, but the defense accuses the government of actively withholding documents relevant to the case.
Alka Pradhan, another defense attorney, noted that it took six years for the government to admit that the FBI participated in the CIA torture program.
“This case is wearing you out,” she said.
“They are withholding things that are normal court proceedings.”
