800 people arrested around the world in the framework of a gigantic criminal operation: Europol – Times of India

800 people arrested around the world in the framework of a gigantic criminal operation: Europol

THE HAGUE: Police arrested 800 in massive global operation involving encrypted phones used by criminals who were secretly planted by law enforcement Europol said Tuesday.
“This information has led over the past week to hundreds of law enforcement operations on a global scale New Zealand to Australia to Europe and the United States, with impressive results, “said Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, deputy director of operations at Europol, at a press conference.
“More than 800 arrests, more than 700 places searched, more than 8 tons of cocaine.”




