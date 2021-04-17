8 photo stories that will challenge your worldview

It was another week of deadly and devastating gun violence in America. With people reeling from repeated mass shootings and police killing people on the streets, we took a look at the Black Lives Matter protests that resumed across the country after the death of Daunte Wright and the public release Thursday of videos of the March 29 police murder of a 13-year-old Adam toledo. The pictures showed that the seventh grader had his hands raised when an officer shot him.

We also explored B.C.’s forgotten opioid crisis, the dire conditions immigrants continue to face at the U.S. border, the first three months of the Biden administration, and Susana Vera’s photographs of people struggling to rise. the fog of the long COVID.

In brighter news, Polaroid announced the return of its circular frame, divers doing black water photography are helping marine scientists gain new knowledge about fish larvae, and we took a very important dive into them. first fashion trends you might see hitting the streets today.

Finally, Ivor Prickett spoke with LensCulture about the photography of Iraq and Syria and the end of the so-called ISIS caliphate.

