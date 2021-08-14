World

8 photo stories that will challenge your worldview

Photo of usama usama Send an email 41 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read

This week, we continue to feel the ever-present effects of climate change. Whether it’s a 100 degree heat rating in your city or the wildfires raging in Greece and California, our new standard is impossible to ignore. We looked at the impact of fires around the world. Now that the Olympics are over in Tokyo, some photographers are looking back at their favorite images from the 2020 Games. Photographer Lanna apisukh has spent years documenting cool skate girl culture, and her photos will make you want to go out and learn how to ollie.

In China, a group of elephants migrating hundreds of miles has captured hearts and imaginations, and a Welsh photographer Claire Thomas shared images and his love for horses in photographs from his time working on a dudes ranch in Wyoming. Buck Ellison photographed what old money looks like and who pays for it, as seen in The New Yorker. Jake michaels traveled to Belize to photograph a seemingly frozen Mennonite community.

For more photo reports on the internet, sign up for our newsletter below.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 41 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

“No one runs Lebanon,” says central bank boss

2 hours ago

Schools in Los Angeles and Chicago will impose vaccination on teachers.

4 hours ago

Earthquake in United States: Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Alaska, no tsunami warning issued – Times of India

7 hours ago

Iran announces 6-day lockdown amid spike in COVID cases

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button