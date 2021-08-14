8 photo stories that will challenge your worldview

This week, we continue to feel the ever-present effects of climate change. Whether it’s a 100 degree heat rating in your city or the wildfires raging in Greece and California, our new standard is impossible to ignore. We looked at the impact of fires around the world. Now that the Olympics are over in Tokyo, some photographers are looking back at their favorite images from the 2020 Games. Photographer Lanna apisukh has spent years documenting cool skate girl culture, and her photos will make you want to go out and learn how to ollie.

In China, a group of elephants migrating hundreds of miles has captured hearts and imaginations, and a Welsh photographer Claire Thomas shared images and his love for horses in photographs from his time working on a dudes ranch in Wyoming. Buck Ellison photographed what old money looks like and who pays for it, as seen in The New Yorker. Jake michaels traveled to Belize to photograph a seemingly frozen Mennonite community.

