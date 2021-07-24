8 photo stories that will challenge your worldview

This week has been another sobering look at the effects of climate change around the world. We saw China flooding and the monstrous forest fires continued in the Pacific Northwest. The photograph Marina Vitaglione used an ancient photographic technique to produce otherworldly images of air pollution in London, while Eva Marie Uzcátegui took a peek at a sandbar in Miami that has become a place popular local meeting place that is about to be destroyed.

Many media outlets have paid tribute to the Indian photographer Danish Siddiqui, who was killed while working in Afghanistan. His work had taken him around the world for stories, and his reporting on the Rohingya refugee crisis won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018. The Delta variant of COVID-19 is on the rise, raising fears of another lockdown. Todd heisler and David González of the New York Times profiled 115 workers who kept the city afloat during the pandemic, even when some of them found themselves unemployed.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Olympics began this week after a year of delay, which means all eyes are on the celebrations in Tokyo. And just for fun, we took one last look at France and the celebs out in force in Cannes.