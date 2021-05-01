76,000 California inmates now eligible for prior releases – Times of India

California is giving 76,000 inmates, including violent and repeat offenders, the opportunity to leave prison early. AP Photo

SACRAMENTO: California gives 76000 inmates , including violent and repeat offenders, the ability to leave prison earlier as the state aims to further reduce the population of what was once the country’s largest state corrections system.

More than 63,000 inmates convicted of violent crimes will be entitled to good behavior credits that will shorten their sentences by one-third instead of the fifth that had been in effect since 2017. This includes nearly 20,000 inmates serving prison terms. life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

The new rules will take effect on Saturday, but it will be months or years before detainees are released sooner. Corrections officials say the goal is to reward inmates who improve, while critics have said the move would put the public at risk.

Under the change, more than 10,000 prisoners convicted of a second serious but non-violent offense under the state’s “three strikes” law will be released after serving half of their sentence. This is an increase from the current time served credit of one-third of their sentence.

The same increase in release time will apply to nearly 2,900 non-violent third strikers, the correctional service has projected.

Also beginning Saturday, all minimum security inmates in labor camps, including those in fire camps, will be entitled to the same month of early release for each month they spend in the camp, regardless of the severity of the condition. their crime.

The changes were approved this week by the state’s Administrative Law Office.

“The aim is to increase the incentives for the incarcerated population to adopt good behavior and follow the rules while serving their sentence, and to participate in rehabilitation and education programs, which will lead to safer prisons. Department spokeswoman Dana Simas said in a statement.

“In addition, these changes would help reduce the prison population by allowing incarcerated people to return home earlier,” she said.

Simas provided emergency regulations and estimates of the number of inmates they will assign at the request of the Associated Press.

Simas said the department was given the authority to make the changes as part of the rule-making process and under the current budget. By making these “emergency regulations”, the agency could impose the new rules without public comment.

The ministry must now submit standing regulations next year. They will be viewed as a public hearing and an opportunity for public comment.

Kent Scheidegger, legal director of the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation which represents victims of crime, said the idea that credits are for good behavior is a misnomer.

“You don’t have to be good to get good time credits. People who lose good time credits for misconduct get them back, they don’t stay gone,” he said. “They could be a useful tool in population management if they had more teeth. But they don’t. They are really just a gift.”

Republican State, Senator Jim Nielsen , who once headed the state parole board, criticized the government. Gavin Newsom administration for unilaterally deciding to make the changes.

“He does it on his own authority, instead of the will of the people through his elected representatives or directly through his own votes,” Nielsen said. “This is what I call Newsom’s bad behavior leave. He puts us all at greater risk and it seems like there is no end to the extent to which he wants to do this.”

California has been under court order to reduce a prison population that peaked at 160,000 in 2006 and has seen inmates being housed in gyms and activity rooms. In 2011, the Supreme Court of the United States supported federal judges’ demand that the state reduce overcrowding.

The population has declined since the High Court ruling, when the state began keeping lower-ranking criminals in county jails rather than state jails. In 2014, voters reduced sentences for property and drug crimes. Two years later, voters approved early parole for most inmates.

Before the pandemic struck, the population had fallen to 117,000 inmates. Over the past year, another 21,000 have left state prisons – about half of them temporarily held in county jails.

Meanwhile, officials announced in mid-April that they would close a second prison due to the shrinking population, keeping a promise made by Newsom. The California Correctional Center in Susanville will close by July 2022. Officials announced last fall that the Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy, east of San Francisco , will close by October.

Many Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups have called for new releases or shorter sentences. Californians United for Responsible Budget, for example, said earlier in April that the state should close at least 10 more of its 35 prisons.