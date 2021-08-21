7 photo stories that will challenge your worldview

This week we have seen with horror Kabul fall into the hands of the Taliban following the withdrawal of American troops. Thousands of Afghans have invaded the airport, desperate to leave the country. We have also kept our eyes on Haiti, where people face consecutive natural disasters just weeks after the assassination of their president.

It’s been a tough week, but there has also been joy. Flo ngala photographed the resilience of black New York homeowners, and four Los Angeles photographers examined parenting and parenting in its fluidity.

Hoda AfsharThe new book by explores the beauty of a windswept Iran, and Jean-Edwards returns to Jamaica – the home he left when he was 16 – to look at the country from a new perspective. The PH MuseumThe cell phone photography contest proves that you don’t need a fancy camera to take a good photo, just a good feeling of light.

