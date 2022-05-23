7 Great Biking Cities (and Which Trails to Ride)

Bogotá

In cycling-mad Colombia, nothing puts a finer point on the country’s frenetic obsession with riding than a Sunday morning in Bogotá, when 70 miles of the city’s normally gridlocked streets are closed to motor vehicles. From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., an estimated two million people — nearly a quarter of the city — take to the streets on two wheels for the closure, called Ciclovía, a mass-participation event dating to the mid-1970s.

But the true fanatics start even earlier. On Bogotá’s east side, an avenue leads to the nearby town of La Calera (the road begins just across from a park). There, cyclists begin congregating before sunrise to ride a 3.7-mile, 1,300-foot hill climb called Alto de Patios. By 6:45 a.m., a deluge of riders four and five abreast pours up the hill. The road, just a few car-widths across, cuts pretty oxbows through dense cloud forest as it ascends into the Eastern Hills.

Unlike the laid-back vibe during Ciclovía later in the day, cyclists here jockey for position. The throng of riders is speckled with fans dressed in replica black-and-scarlet Ineos Grenadier jerseys of Egan Bernal, a Tour de France and Giro d’Italia winner from Colombia. And everyone, from would-be racers in Lycra to families with kids on rusted-out clunkers, sprints for the King of the Mountain finish line atop Patios, just shy of 10,000 feet, as if there were real prize money at stake.