7 dead in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area massage parlors

The daily beast

Guillermo Arias / Getty Republicans are mad about immigration. Not really. The problem makes them loco. Just listen to what they say. A lot of them have lost touch with reality, or maybe Republicans are crazy as a fox. The GOP appears to have once again pinned all its hopes of regaining power – in this case, by regaining control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections and possibly regaining seats in the House of Representatives – on the immigration issue. If either of these things happens, Republicans will be in good shape to try to take over the White House in 2024. President Joe Biden has only been in office for about 60 days, and Republicans who want to To make matters worse for the right wing, many of Team Biden’s early moves were the right ones, like getting a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package. dollars. The majority of the American people supported this bill, yet not a single Republican lawmaker – neither in the Senate nor in the House – voted for it. The GOP can’t attack Biden on that front very well. It’ll explode in their faces. So they chose immigration as the problem they will use to try to bring down Biden. Case in point: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy leads a delegation of Republicans to the border on Monday How Biden fixed Obama’s border mess and Trump left him This is what some of the current alarmists on the situation on the US-Mexico border – about half of it – that’s it. The other half is made up of good old nativism and racism. This is one of the reasons why Republicans act as if the prospect of what could become 100,000 potential refugees from Central America, mostly women and children (of whom only one in four will be allowed to stay, in all likelihood ) is the end of the West. civilization as we know it. The whole argument is absurd. The same nation that was, almost 250 years ago, born out of a revolution against what was then the world’s greatest colonial power, survived its own bloody civil war, helped win two world wars, a won the cold war and rebounded from the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, will now be brought to their knees by 25,000 women and children fleeing violence and chaos? The chaos at the border should have a familiar feel. Tens of thousands of potential refugees from Central America presented themselves at the US-Mexico border in 2014 under the Obama administration. Thousands more came in 2019, under the Trump administration, which was not exactly welcoming to anyone who was not from Norway. And the same Republicans who were calm and moderate when former President Donald Trump faced this same problem can’t stop talking about a “crisis.” All of this shows that political opportunism is the main motivation behind the fear tactics and Caravan-triggered, conservatives – both in elected offices and in the media – have driven the insane. Consider the following: In a recent statement, former President Trump criticized President Biden’s handling of the border crisis that Trump says is putting America at the end of days. Trump said: “Our country is being destroyed on the southern border, a terrible thing to see!” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the US-Mexico border has become “a great way for terrorists to enter our country” and that the current influx of migrants “is going to be a crisis. national security, because they are children today but could easily be terrorists tomorrow. Hannity in turn told his audience that the border situation was caused by Biden and the Democrats. “Their policies are at the root of this terrible situation at the border,” Hannity said. “Biden has vowed to grant amnesty to millions of people, vowed to extend asylum visas, halted all border wall construction, losing American jobs.” During an appearance on Newsmax TV’s Chris Salcedo, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) contacted the familiar GOP. arguing point that all immigrants are criminals. “If you got kicked out under Donald Trump, Joe Biden says, ‘Come back’. This is true even if you are a murderer, even if you are a rapist, even if you are a child molester, even if you have killed people as a drunk driver. Radio host Hugh Hewitt told his audience last week that Democrats actually support illegal immigration as a way to import future Democratic voters. “Joe Biden and his team want illegal immigration. They don’t want this to stop. They want this to continue. And that’s because they’re doing a math. Democrats don’t want to close the border. It’s a long game. Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently said the US-Mexico border was in crisis, and he said it all started because Biden cared more about people from other countries than people from this one. “He doesn’t care about Americans,” Abbott said of the president. “He cares more about people who are not from this country.” Finally, Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) suggested Democrats want open borders. During an appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Cotton said: Biden’s border crisis. Now Joe Biden and the Democrats maybe don’t think it’s a border crisis, because they don’t believe in borders. So by definition they don’t think there can be a crisis at the border, but the Americans know we have a crisis there. These temper tantrums are sad and predictable. Republicans can’t sink Biden on COVID or the economy, so they look to immigration, which is perhaps already the second most controversial public issue in America after the race. and who has paid for them in the past. See: Trump. The message is clear: Alert! Dark-skinned and creepy Spanish speaking foreigners on the US-Mexico border, bringing threats to crime, disease and national security. Only Republicans can save the Republic. In truth, when it comes to US immigration policy to the United States – Mexican border, the Biden administration does the right thing, it’s not perfect, of course. There are still too many young people, especially teenagers, being held in primitive holding cells at the border for much longer periods than the law allows, but the Biden team is showing they are capable of getting out of prison. beaten path to tackle this difficult problem. . And that’s a good thing: In a recent example, the administration is now considering deploying the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the US-Mexico border to help care for thousands of migrant adolescents and children. unaccompanied who crowded into detention centers and tent shelters. should be delighted. They continue to call it a “crisis”. FEMA is on the way. Isn’t that what should happen in a crisis? Unless the right really cares what happens to these poor people who have arrived at the US-Mexico border, but rather what happens in the next election. Daily Beast. Get our best stories delivered to your inbox every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside delves deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.