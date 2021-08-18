World
62 evacuation flights have left Kabul in past 2 days – Times of India
ANKARA: Turkey’s defense minister said at least 62 evacuation flights had been carried out from Kabul International Airport in the past two days, after security was restored at the airfield.
Hulusi Akar said to be managed by the state Anadolu Agency Wednesday that Turkish troops and others Then soldiers participated in the effort to restore calm. Meanwhile, Turkish Air Force planes were evacuating Turkish citizens from Afghanistan, he said.
Akar also said that Turkey was engaged in talks with the United States, other NATO allies as well as other nations on Ankara’s proposal to continue protecting and operating the airfield by Turkish troops.
“We have indicated that we plan to continue our work if the necessary conditions are met”, Will be was quoted as saying. He did not develop.
Meanwhile, the first military cargo plane sent by Spain to Kabul has left the airport, but Spain’s Defense Ministry is yet to give further details on how many people are on board or who they are.
The Dutch Defense Ministry said a C-17 military transport plane took off from Kabul, carrying around 35 people with Dutch, Belgian, German and British passports. The plane is heading towards Tbilisi in Georgia.
