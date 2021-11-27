61 arrivals from South Africa tested positive for COVID-19

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) – A total of 61 people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus and were in isolation on Saturday as the world anxiously sought to contain a new variant of highly transmissible coronavirus.

Further tests are now underway on travelers who have arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport to determine if any of them have the new omicron variant of COVID-19 which was first discovered in Southern Africa.

The rapid spread of the variant among young people in South Africa has alarmed health professionals. In just two weeks, omicron transformed a period of low transmission in the country into a period of rapid growth.

Two planes arrived in the Netherlands from Johannesburg and Cape Town shortly after the Dutch government, along with other countries around the world, on Friday imposed a ban on flights from southern African countries to the following the discovery of the new variant of the omicron.

The local health authority in Kennermerland, which is responsible for the testing and isolation operation, said in an update on Saturday that people who test positive must quarantine for seven days if they show symptoms and five days if they have no symptoms.

The 539 travelers who tested negative have been allowed to return home or continue their journey to other countries. Under government regulations, those who live in the Netherlands and are allowed to return home must self-isolate for at least five days.