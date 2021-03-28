World
60 detainees, over 400 bicycles seized as Nepalese police attack Holi revelers – Times of India
KATHMANDU: At least 60 people were arrested and more than 400 motorcycles seized on Sunday in the Nepalese capital as revelers defied government orders and gathered in large numbers, despite the growing risk of Covid-19, to celebrate Holi, police said.
Thousands of young boys and girls flocked to Basantapur Durbar Square in the heart of the city since morning to celebrate the Festival of Color.
Police have stepped up traffic controls at various locations Kathmandu to discourage people from coming together in groups.
More than 1,000 vehicles have been the subject of police action for violating the highway code, in particular for driving while intoxicated Nepal Police spokesman Basanta Bahadur Kunwar said, adding that some 458 motorcycles were also seized.
At least 60 people have been arrested for going out in groups to celebrate the festival despite the coronavirus restrictions, he said.
According to the Department of Health, with 89 new cases of coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours nationwide, the national total has reached 276,839. The death toll stands at 3,027.
