World
6 missing, one day after capsized ship off South Korea – Times of India
SEOUL: Planes and ships searched offshore South Koreafrom the east coast Thursday for six crew members still missing a day after a fishing boat capsized. A crew member was found unconscious and two others were rescued.
Nine crew members were aboard the 72-ton vessel when it allegedly overturned in waters about halfway between the korean peninsula and Japan. Four are Chinese, three South Koreans and two Indonesians.
Their ship left the eastern port of Hupo last Sunday to catch red crabs, according to the South Korean Coast Guard.
After initial search efforts made little progress due to bad weather, rescuers recovered one of the crew from the capsized ship who remains unconscious on Thursday morning, a local coast guard office said in a statement. The identity of the person was not immediately known.
At around the same time, a civilian fishing boat rescued two other crew members, both Chinese, who were found floating in the area, the statement said. He said they are aware.
The Coast Guard said they would continue to search for the missing crew members. As of Thursday morning, 10 South Korean ships, three helicopters and two planes were involved in the search, supported by a Japanese ship, the coast guard said.
Nine crew members were aboard the 72-ton vessel when it allegedly overturned in waters about halfway between the korean peninsula and Japan. Four are Chinese, three South Koreans and two Indonesians.
Their ship left the eastern port of Hupo last Sunday to catch red crabs, according to the South Korean Coast Guard.
After initial search efforts made little progress due to bad weather, rescuers recovered one of the crew from the capsized ship who remains unconscious on Thursday morning, a local coast guard office said in a statement. The identity of the person was not immediately known.
At around the same time, a civilian fishing boat rescued two other crew members, both Chinese, who were found floating in the area, the statement said. He said they are aware.
The Coast Guard said they would continue to search for the missing crew members. As of Thursday morning, 10 South Korean ships, three helicopters and two planes were involved in the search, supported by a Japanese ship, the coast guard said.