World

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Japanese Aomori prefecture, no tsunami warning issued – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 5 Less than a minute

AOMORI: One earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 striped Aomori Prefecture in northeast of Japan Monday, according to Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The earthquake occurred at around 2:23 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at latitude 40.7 degrees north and longitude 142.7 degrees east, and at a depth of 10 km .
The earthquake recorded 5 lower in parts of Iwate Prefecture and 4 in Aomori prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
So far, no tsunami warning has been issued.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 5 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Sudan-Israel deal fuels migrant fears

2 hours ago

Countries are starting to ban travelers from the UK over concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus.

4 hours ago

UK, EU to continue ‘difficult’ trade talks on Monday, UK source says

6 hours ago

“Covid cannot compete”. In a place mired in war, the virus is an afterthought.

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button