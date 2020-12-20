World
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Japanese Aomori prefecture, no tsunami warning issued – Times of India
AOMORI: One earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 striped Aomori Prefecture in northeast of Japan Monday, according to Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The earthquake occurred at around 2:23 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at latitude 40.7 degrees north and longitude 142.7 degrees east, and at a depth of 10 km .
The earthquake recorded 5 lower in parts of Iwate Prefecture and 4 in Aomori prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
So far, no tsunami warning has been issued.
