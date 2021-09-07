5th annual World Wellness Weekend

Locate 2,000 sites in 133 countries (982 cities) running safe, fun and free wellness activities in person and online

September 18-19, 2021

MIAMI, September 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Since 2017, World Wellness Weekend (WWW) has been a pro bono event promoting healthy lifestyles in accordance with United Nations SDG3 “Good Health and Well-Being for All”.

From sunrise to Fiji (September 18) until sunset in Hawaii (September 19) hotels, spas, fitness clubs, yoga studios, hot springs all over the world are UNITED to organize safe, fun and free wellness activities.

Outdoor (or online) fitness classes, sunrise or sunset yoga sessions, mindfulness or nutrition workshops (hosted free of charge) will inspire and allow millions of people to enjoy over vitality and serenity with their friends and family.

Iconic hotel groups and places reach out to local communities to share hope and enthusiasm with millions of people who have been suffering physically, mentally or emotionally from the very difficult situation since March 2020, with countries still battling the pandemic.

We salute the exceptional participation of iconic groups and properties such as Alba wellness and fusion complexes (Vietnam), Anantara (Asia & CCG), Aqua Sana Center Parcs (UK), banyan (Thailand), flowering (Syria), Cartesian (Mexico), CIDESCO (Belarus, France, Grand Cayman), Corinthia (Europe), Dusit (Thailand), Euphoria Retreat (Greece), Five elements (Bali & Hong Kong), Four Seasons (Dubai), Galgorm (Ireland), Grand Hotel Bad Ragaz (Switzerland), Glen Ivy Hot Springs (CA – United States), Edgewater Seaside Resort (FL – United States), Jumeirah (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES), Kamalaya (Thailand), Katikies (Greece), Luxury hotels (Mauritius), Mandara Spas (Asia), Oberoi (Marrakech), Park Hyatt (Canton), Hot springs of the peninsula (Australia), Rancho The door (Mexico), Ritz Carlton Hotel (Austria, Oman, Qatar), Six senses (worldwide), Taj Hotels (worldwide), Baths of Saturnia (Italy), Waldorf Astoria (Dubai & Phoenix), WTS International (United States)… And so many passionate professionals in 982 cities!

The story continues

“Wellness is not just a decision you make to improve your mental and physical health: it is also an act of influence to inspire those around you to become the best version of themselves.” said Jean-Guy de Gabriac, founder of World Wellness Weekend and international wellness advisor since 2001.

60 international professional federations, Ministers of Health, Sports and Tourism and 30 Mayors in Brazil, Dominican Republic (Punta cana), France (Marseilles), Italy (Florence, Val di Fiemme), Quebec, support nearly 2,000 sites and encourage people to INHABIT like GOOD as possible with the anguish caused by the variants, vaccine, mask, confinements …

With safe , fun and free wellness activities, we aim to “make health easy” for LIVE WELL WITH each other, in a responsible and respectful manner, strengthening immune systems and uplifting the mood.

The truth is, before Covid-19 there were already 5 pandemics to fight: Insomnia & Chronic Fatigue; Obesity and diabetes; Sedentary lifestyle; Mental health and opioids; Chronic diseases. They haven’t gone away, but healthy lifestyle choices could save millions of lives every year.

This is why, since 2017, we have been promoting 5 pillars of well-being which can be experienced in spas, hotels, resorts, retreats, hot springs, fitness clubs, yoga studios… around the world during Wellness Weekends: Sleep & Creativity; Nutrition and immunity; Movement & Vitality; Mindfulness & Serenity; Sense of purpose and Solidarity.

“Wellness is a map that tells you where you have been, where you are and where you are heading. Our actions today can balance the past, enrich the present, and extend the future. It’s up to us to use a card wisely, if at all … ”

This 5e edition of the World Wellness Weekend will be a hybrid celebration. Whenever possible, outdoors or indoors (in spacious rooms with air circulation), participants will be connected by well-being, wearing a mask, respectfully 6 feet away from one of the ‘other, or a “separate hockey stick” (as we say in Canada)!

Those less fortunate at home, in cities where Covid is still present, will be able to travel the world with inspiring online videos, tutorials, conferences, and even 360 ° immersive videos.

This year for the first time, wellmap.org (a geolocator in 16 languages) will spotlight “champions of well-being”: professionals and individuals, who go above and beyond to safely inspire and empower local communities , with very original activities (see the Country updates).

SOME EXAMPLES IN THE United States

WELL-BEING ONLINE accessible to everyone.

WTS International and Lifestart On Demand are rolling out a remarkable national ‘Wellness Summit’ with in-person activities and online courses (see full schedule attached):

Meditation for anchoring with Kimberly Dunn

Complete bodyweight workout with James towns

Vinyasa Flow with Julianne Aerhee

Happy Hour Flow with Robert sanchez

HIIT Refresh with Hannah sperry

Facial treatment with skin care expert and spa manager Angela Brady

CALIFORNIA

Glen Ivy Hot Springs (Corona, halfway between LA and San Diego): Meditation in sound bath, Aqua Fit, Aqua Tone, Meditation, Yoga, Face Yoga, Live Music…

LINK for MORE INFORMATIONS

Terranea Resort (Rancho Palos Verde): virtual yoga session by the sea.

LINK for MORE INFORMATIONS

FLORIDA – THE CTE DU PARADISE

NAPLES region

Peggy Sealfon, WWW Ambassador to Florida, author, speaker and co-founder of BeWellinParadise.com, will coordinate:

swamp walking to the edge of the Everglades at Big cypress reserve ,

a “taste of qigong and yoga by Love Yoga Center practitioners at Hyatt Naples House ,

yoga on the beach followed by a healthy smoothie at Edgewater Beach Hotel ,

a boot camp fitness class with Max Flex Fitness ,

more Network of spiritual communities will feature “wellness talks” accessible from anywhere in the world on frequency and how to use it, all about essential oils and meridian magic.

LINK for MORE INFORMATIONS

NORTHEAST RATING

BALTIMORE Region

Brick body (with the support of the IHRSA and the John Brick Foundation for Mental Health) will offer fitness classes in 3 locations:

Padonia (Sat 9/18: Aqua Boot Camp, MetCon Bootcamp, RPM, BODYATTACK, TONE, BODYPUMP, Zumba. Sun 9/19: Power Ride, HIIT Cardio + Core, Fusion, Mat Pilates, Step Intervals, Restorative Yoga

Rotonde (Sat 9/18: BODY ATTACK , RPM . Sun 9/19: BODYPUMP, SPRINT, Vinyasa Yoga, Yoga Sculpt)

Reisterstown (Saturday 9/18: BODYPUMP, BODYATTACK, Step on Up, TONE. Sun 9/19: RPM, BODYFLOW, BODYPUMP)

LINK for MORE INFORMATIONS

WEST OF VIRGINIA

Harman’s Luxury log cabins: Yoga, Massage, Piyo, Nutrition, Life Coach, Riverside hike and mediation, Summit hike, Fly fishing

LINK for MORE INFORMATIONS

CONTACT

Jean-Guy de Gabriac

Founder World Wellness Weekend

jean-guy@weekend-wellness.com

www.wellmap.org

#wellnessforall #wellnessbyall #worldwellnessweekend

HD photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Ce89tWyu3m7K7-1fzKTAH5EJ5ALFwqWv?usp=sharing

WWW LOGO: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qs0M7PN0cTzKwk7La8PCXK4TKOWPQxO6?usp=sharing

Cision

Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5th-annual-world-wellness-weekend-301370620.html

SOURCE World Wellness Weekend