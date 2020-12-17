51 is greater than 1

During the spring and summer, Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said he has done a litmus test for any new coronavirus stimulus bill: he needs to protect businesses from lawsuits by workers or customers who have contracted the virus.

“We have a red line on responsibility”, he said at one point. “I will not table a bill that does not include liability protection”, he said to another. “No bill will pass the Senate without liability protection for all those linked to the coronavirus”, he added.

But McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, has since erased that red line. Congressional leaders and Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury, Close to deal on $ 900 billion bill this does not include liability protection.

So why did McConnell, arguably Washington’s smartest politician, bow down?

The answer offers an important reminder of how the Senate actually works and how it may become less dysfunctional in the near future than it has recently been.