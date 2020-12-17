51 is greater than 1
Hello. The Senate appears to have a deal on virus relief – despite Mitch McConnell’s “red line”.
During the spring and summer, Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said he has done a litmus test for any new coronavirus stimulus bill: he needs to protect businesses from lawsuits by workers or customers who have contracted the virus.
“We have a red line on responsibility”, he said at one point. “I will not table a bill that does not include liability protection”, he said to another. “No bill will pass the Senate without liability protection for all those linked to the coronavirus”, he added.
But McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, has since erased that red line. Congressional leaders and Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury, Close to deal on $ 900 billion bill this does not include liability protection.
So why did McConnell, arguably Washington’s smartest politician, bow down?
The answer offers an important reminder of how the Senate actually works and how it may become less dysfunctional in the near future than it has recently been.
When people talk about the Senate, they often imagine that McConnell, as the leader of the majority, is all-powerful and can prevent any bill he doesn’t like getting voted on. This is not the case. Any senator can move that a bill receive a vote. If at least 50 other senators want him to receive one, he will.
In recent decades, however, senators have voluntarily ceded this power to their party leader, giving him (and, no, the Senate never had a female majority or a minority leader) a veto on what comes up in the room. Practice helps keep the parts unified.
But this has a major drawback. This makes bipartisan compromise harder to achieve. Coalitions which could pass a bill – but which do not include the majority leader – do not have the chance to form. “By stopping the legislative process before it begins,” James Wallner, a former Republican Senate staff member, told me, “it makes compromise more difficult.
In the latest round of stimulus, a bipartisan group of senators changed the dynamics by making it clear that they were strongly in favor of further aid. They did not publicly threaten to bypass McConnell, but they did not have to. He can count to 51, and he also feared the two Republican second-round candidates in Georgia next month would “get hammered” over the lack of a deal.
(McConnell won a big concession in abandoning his red line: the proposed deal does not contain aid to states and local governments, even though the bipartisan group had included it in their earlier proposal and although many economists favor such aid.)
It is possible that this bipartisan agreement will end up being a one-time event. But it doesn’t have to be. Senators have the power to find other areas of compromise next year, during Joe Biden’s presidency – even if McConnell is not in favor of those deals.
“In politics, victory breeds victory,” Rahm Emanuel, former Democratic congressman and mayor of Chicago, told me yesterday. “The center-out government coalition has a victory under its belt.” It is a “great opportunity for Biden”, Said Emanuel.
Perhaps most intriguing, senators have the power to craft compromises, regardless of which party wins Georgia’s second round and controls the Senate.
Late night hosts joked on President Trump’s plan to live on his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. (His future neighbors looks like to enforce a decades-old agreement that the private social club cannot be used as a full-time residence.)
