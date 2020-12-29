World
50 journalists killed in 2020, majority in countries not at war: report – Times of India
PARIS: Fifty journalists and media professionals were killed in the course of their work in 2020, the majority in countries that are not at war, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Tuesday.
The figure shows an increase in targeting of journalists investigating organized crime, corruption or environmental issues, the watchdog said.
He brought to light murders in Mexico, India and Pakistan.
84% of those killed this year have been “deliberately targeted” for their work, RSF said in its annual report, up from 63% in 2019.
“For several years now, Reporters Without Borders has observed that investigative journalists are really in the crosshairs of states, or cartels,” said Pauline Ades-Mevel, Editor-in-chief of RSF.
Mexico was the deadliest country, with eight dead. “The links between drug traffickers and politicians remain, and journalists who dare to cover these or related issues continue to be targets of barbaric killings,” the report said.
None of the murders in Mexico have yet been sanctioned, added RSF, which compiles annual data on violence against journalists around the world since 1995.
Five journalists have been killed in war-torn Afghanistan, he said, pointing to an increase in targeted attacks on media workers in recent months even as peace talks between the government and the Taliban continue.
RSF also highlighted the case of the Iranian opposition figure Ruhollah Zam, who ran a popular social media channel that brought together opponents of the regime, and who was executed in December.
His execution “confirms Iran’s record as the country that has officially killed the most journalists in the past half century,” he said.
Ades-Mevel said RSF also noted the “growing” trend of violence against media workers covering protests, especially in the United States following the murder of George floyd, and in France against a controversial new security law.
The total number of journalists killed in 2020 was lower than the 53 reported in 2019, although RSF said fewer journalists were working in the field this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the first part of the report, released this month, RSF expressed concern that measures imposed by governments to combat the pandemic had contributed to “a significant spike in press freedom violations” .
He listed 387 jailed journalists, which he described as “a historically high number”.
Fourteen of them had been arrested as part of their coverage of the coronavirus crisis, he said.
Monday, Chinese citizen journalist Zhang zhan, who sent dispatches from Wuhan during the initial chaotic stages of the epidemic, he was jailed for four years for “picking up disputes and provoking unrest”.
Chinese authorities have punished eight virus whistleblowers as they curb criticism of the government’s response to the outbreak.
