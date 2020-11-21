5 dead in police chase after massive prison break in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) – Nearly 70 inmates escaped from a prison in Lebanon on Saturday after smashing cell doors and attacking prison guards, police said.

According to a police statement, five of the escaped detainees died when a car they stole while fleeing crashed into a tree in a subsequent police chase.

The massive escape of 69 prisoners took place in a prison in Baabda, a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut. Police said so far 15 detainees have been re-arrested and four of the escaped prisoners have surrendered.

Security forces cordoned off the area around the prison and were leading a manhunt for the remaining prisoners. An investigation into the incident is underway, according to the police statement.