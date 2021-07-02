400,000 in Tigray cross “famine threshold”, with nearly 2 million on the brink, said Security Council

Paint a dark picture, Ramesh rajasingham, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, says that 400,000 people have “crossed the threshold of famine” – and 1.8 million more are on the verge of following them.

In Tigray, Ethiopia, there must be:

• Adherence by all parties to a ceasefire

• The restoration of national unity through inclusive dialogue and reconciliation

• Unhindered humanitarian access, assistance

• Accountability for human rights violations.

Some 1.7 million people have been displaced by fighting between Ethiopian troops and the Tigray Defense Force, with 60,000 refugees crossing the border into neighboring Sudan, added Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Peacebuilding.

And more than 1,200 serious incidents of sexual and gender-based violence have been reported – a number that is probably only a fraction of the actual number of cases in conflict that particularly affects women and children.

A literal lifeline

“The lives of many of these people (in Tigray) depend on our ability to reach them with food, medicine, nutritional supplies and other humanitarian aid,” the interim relief chief told the 15 members. advice.

“And we have to reach them now. Not next week. Now, ”he added, calling for rapid, unhindered, safe and sustainable humanitarian access – which, according to international humanitarian law, must be guaranteed by all combatants.

It was the first public meeting of the Council on Tigray since the crisis began eight months ago, although it previously held half a dozen briefings and closed-door discussions.

This came four days after Ethiopia announced a unilateral humanitarian ceasefire – a ceasefire in which the Tigray Defense Force, which now controls the Tigrayan capital Mekelle, and other towns and villages. , has not yet accepted.

The fighting must stop

“All groups must stop fighting to allow humanitarian aid to pass unhindered and to protect civilians … It is essential that we act quickly and without further obstruction,” said Rajasingham.

The two officials strongly condemned the targeted attacks that claimed the lives of at least 12 aid workers, including three members of Médecins Sans Frontières staff, last week.