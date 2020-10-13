4 Swiss Guards take a look at constructive for Covid-19, Vatican says

The guards all have signs and speak to tracing is being carried out amongst those that could have had direct contact with them, Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Workplace, said in a news release

“Within the meantime, based on directions issued final week by the Governorate of the Vatican Metropolis State, all of the guards, whether or not on responsibility or not, put on masks, each open air and indoors, and observe the prescribed well being measures,” Bruni stated.

Three different residents and residents of Vatican Metropolis just lately examined constructive for coronavirus. All have gentle signs and are in isolation at residence, the information launch stated.

Vatican Metropolis, which is a city-state positioned inside Rome is the house of the Pope and the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.