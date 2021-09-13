World
4 injured after building explosion near Atlanta – Times of India
DUNWOODY: An explosion rocked an apartment building in suburban Atlanta on Sunday, causing the three-story structure to partially collapse and slightly injure four people, authorities said.
The cause of the explosion was unknown, but a local utility had received a call from a resident about a strong smell of gas shortly before the midday explosion, according to DeKalb County deputy fire chief of fire and rescue Melvin carter. He said 90% of the building had been searched and authorities were consolidating the rest of the complex so that rescuers could continue to search for anyone who might be trapped.
Fire captain Jaeson Daniels said two people were missing and may have been in one of the three apartments that had completely collapsed. Rescuers were unable to enter these apartments due to the instability of the overall structure.
Corn WSB-TV reported, citing DeKalb firefighters, that the two people were eventually found safe and sound.
A helicopter and drones flew over the structure as locals Red Cross began surveying residents to see who might need help finding accommodation. The partially collapsed building and several others nearby were evacuated. Residents were told Monday was the first day they could return home.
Brandon Winfield, 28, who lives in a building next to the one that collapsed, said he felt lucky to have avoided injuries as he walked past the site minutes before the explosion. The collapse reminded him of a terrible accident as a teenager, severing his spinal cord while competing in a motocross.
“I am alive. I am alive,” he said. “I dodged two bullets.”
Chantel Jefferson, a 21-year-old Amazon driver, had parked her van just outside the building and was collecting take-out packages when she heard a “huge explosion” and trees and debris began to fall on his vehicle. People ran out of the building, screaming and bleeding from their wounds.
“I was a few inches away. I would have exploded,” she said. “I’m just happy I didn’t get into this,” she added.
