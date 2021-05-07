4 ex-cops charged with US civil rights over George Floyd’s death – Times of India

This combination of photos shows, from left to right, Minneapolis Police Officers J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao (AP)

MINNEAPOLIS: Federal grand jury indicted the four former minneapolis police officers involved in George floyd The arrest and death of the black man, accusing them of violating the constitutional rights of the black man while he was held face down on the sidewalk and breathless, indictments say unsealed Friday.

The names of the three charges Derek chauvin , Thomas lane , J Kueng and Tou Thao. Specifically, Chauvin, Thao and Kueng are accused of having raped Floyd the right not to be subjected to unreasonable seizure and excessive force. The four agents are accused of failing to provide medical attention to Floyd. Chauvin was also indicted in a second indictment, arising from the arrest and restraint of the neck of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.

Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Kueng appeared by video conference in the United States District Court in Minneapolis. Chauvin was not part of the court appearance.

Chauvin was convicted last month on murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s death and is in Minnesota’s only maximum security prison as he awaits sentencing. The other three former officers face a state trial in August, and they are free on bail. They were allowed to remain free after their appearance in federal court on Friday.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after Chauvin pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck, even as Floyd, who was handcuffed, has repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. Kueng and Lane also helped restrain Floyd – state prosecutors said Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held Floyd’s legs up. State prosecutors say Thao restrained passers-by and prevented them from intervening during the 9-and-a-half-minute detention.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, argued during his murder trial that Chauvin acted reasonably in the situation and that Floyd died due to underlying health issues and drug use. He filed for a new trial, citing numerous issues, including the judge’s refusal to move the trial due to publicity.

Nelson made no comment on the federal charges on Friday. Messages left with lawyers for two of the other officers were not immediately returned, and a lawyer for the fourth officer was getting into an elevator and disconnected when reached by the Associated press .

The arrest and death of Floyd, which a viewer captured on cellphone video, sparked protests across the country and widespread calls to end police brutality and racial inequality.