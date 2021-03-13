4 dead as Burmese forces continue cracking down on protesters

MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) – Myanmar security forces again encountered protests against last month’s military takeover by deadly force on Saturday, killing at least four people while firing live ammunition at protesters.

Three deaths have been reported in Mandalay, the country’s second largest city, and one in Pyay, a city in south-central Myanmar. Social media reported several deaths, as well as photos of the dead and injured in both locations.

UN independent human rights expert for Myanmar Tom Andrews said Thursday that “credible reports” indicated that the Southeast Asian nation’s security forces had until present killed at least 70 people, and cited increasing evidence of crimes against humanity since the military ousted the elected official. government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Reports on social media also said that three people were shot dead on Friday night in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, where residents last week defied the 8 p.m. curfew to go out on the streets.

Two gunshot deaths were reported in Thaketa County in Yangon, where a demonstration outside a police station was dispersed. A crowd had gathered there to demand the release of three young men who had been arrested at their homes earlier Friday evening. Photos said to have been of the bodies of two dead protesters have been posted online. The other death reported on Friday night was of a 19-year-old man shot dead in Hlaing County.

Nightly protests may reflect a more aggressive approach to self-defense that has been advocated by some protesters. Police aggressively patrolled residential areas at night, firing into the air and setting off stun grenades in an effort to intimidate. They also carried out targeted raids, taking people from their homes with minimal resistance. In at least two known cases, detainees died in custody hours after being taken away.

Another possible indication of increased resistance emerged on Saturday with photos posted online of a railway bridge allegedly damaged by an explosive charge.

The bridge has been described in several accounts as being on the Mandalay railway line to Myitkyina, the capital of the northern state of Kachin. The photos show damage to part of a concrete support.

No one took responsibility for the action, but it could have a dual purpose.

This could be seen as support for the national strike by state railway workers, who are part of the civil disobedience movement against the coup.

At the same time, it could be aimed at disrupting the junta’s ability to reinforce its troops in Kachin, a state whose residents have long disagreed with the central government. The Kachin ethnic minority presents its own well-trained and equipped guerrilla force, and there has been outrage in Myitkyina at the killing by security forces of anti-coup protesters.

The prospect of sabotage has been openly discussed by some protesters, who warn they could blow up a pipeline supplying natural gas to China. They see China as the main supporter of the junta, although Beijing has lightly criticized the coup in its public comments.

On Friday in Washington, the Biden administration announced it was offering temporary legal residence to Myanmar nationals, citing the military takeover and continued lethal force against civilians.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the designation of temporary protection status for Myanmar nationals would last 18 months. The temporary legal residence offer applies to people already in the United States. Mayorkas said in a statement that worsening conditions in Myanmar would make it difficult for those people to return home safely.

The February 1 coup reversed years of slow progress towards democracy in Myanmar, which for five decades had languished under strict military rule that has led to international isolation and sanctions.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party led a return to civilian rule with a landslide election victory in 2015 and an even greater margin of votes last year. He was reportedly installed for a second five-year term last month, but instead Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and other members of the government were taken into military custody.