World
4 Chinese Coast Guard ships navigate Japanese waters near Senkaku Islands – Times of India
TOKYO: Four Chinese Coast Guard vessels sailed in Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku the islands of East China Sea Saturday morning, according to the Japanese Coast Guard, local media reported.
After Chinese ships attempted to approach four Japanese fishing boats that were sailing in waters south of Uotsurijima, one of the Senkaku Islands, the Japanese coast guard ensured the safety of the boats and warned the Chinese ships. to leave Japanese waters, reported the Japan time.
It was the 22nd intrusion into Japanese waters around the island chain by Chinese government ships this year. The islands of Okinawa Prefecture are claimed by China, which calls them the Diaoyu.
Earlier on Sunday, two Chinese coast guard ships entered the Senkaku Islands, the Japanese coast guard said.
According to the Japanese Coast Guard’s 11th Regional Headquarters in Naha, four Chinese Coast Guard Haijing ships entered Japanese waters south of Minamikojima, also one of the Senkaku Islands, and other areas between about 2:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. (local time), the Japan Times reported.
He further reported that the Chinese ships left the waters at around 11:40 a.m. local time.
Japan controls the Senkaku Islands, however, China and Taiwan continue to claim them.
Tokyo maintains that the islands are an integral part of its territory according to history and international law.
China has stepped up its maritime activities both in the South china sea and the East China Sea in recent months, in part in response to Beijing’s concerns about the growing US military presence in the region due to escalating Sino-US tensions.
Recently, tensions between China and Japan have escalated amid heightened activity by Beijing in the disputed East China Sea.
It comes after Beijing implemented a new law that allows the country’s quasi-military force to use weapons against foreign ships that China considers to be entering its waters illegally.
After Chinese ships attempted to approach four Japanese fishing boats that were sailing in waters south of Uotsurijima, one of the Senkaku Islands, the Japanese coast guard ensured the safety of the boats and warned the Chinese ships. to leave Japanese waters, reported the Japan time.
It was the 22nd intrusion into Japanese waters around the island chain by Chinese government ships this year. The islands of Okinawa Prefecture are claimed by China, which calls them the Diaoyu.
Earlier on Sunday, two Chinese coast guard ships entered the Senkaku Islands, the Japanese coast guard said.
According to the Japanese Coast Guard’s 11th Regional Headquarters in Naha, four Chinese Coast Guard Haijing ships entered Japanese waters south of Minamikojima, also one of the Senkaku Islands, and other areas between about 2:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. (local time), the Japan Times reported.
He further reported that the Chinese ships left the waters at around 11:40 a.m. local time.
Japan controls the Senkaku Islands, however, China and Taiwan continue to claim them.
Tokyo maintains that the islands are an integral part of its territory according to history and international law.
China has stepped up its maritime activities both in the South china sea and the East China Sea in recent months, in part in response to Beijing’s concerns about the growing US military presence in the region due to escalating Sino-US tensions.
Recently, tensions between China and Japan have escalated amid heightened activity by Beijing in the disputed East China Sea.
It comes after Beijing implemented a new law that allows the country’s quasi-military force to use weapons against foreign ships that China considers to be entering its waters illegally.