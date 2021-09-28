39 workers trapped in Canadian mine, evacuation underway – Times of India

A gravel truck moves near Cabin Ridge, the site of a coal mine project north of Blairmore, Alberta, Canada. 39 miners are believed to be trapped in a mine in the province of Ontario (Reuters)

SUDBURY: An operation was underway Monday to evacuate 39 miners trapped underground for more than 24 hours after a mechanical problem blocked the entrance shaft of a mine in northern Ontario.

Mining company Vale said a rescue team reached the workers, who were in several different “shelters” between 900 and 1,200 meters underground at the Totten mine, west of Sudbury, Ont. No one was injured, the company said.

“We expect everyone to reach the surface by tonight,” Vale said in a statement.

A statement from the United Steelworkers, the union that represents 30 of the 39 workers trapped in the mine, said it was cautiously optimistic that all would be evacuated to safety.

The company said the miners were given access to food, water and medicine.

Vale said the incident occurred when a bucket bucket sent underground on Sunday afternoon broke off, blocking the mine shaft. As a result, he said, the “transportation system” to bring workers to and from the surface could not be used.

“Employees will exit via a secondary exit ladder system with support from the Vale Mine Rescue Team,” the company said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said his thoughts are with the miners.

“We understand that this rescue will take some time and we are very relieved to learn that the miners are currently unharmed,” he said on Twitter.

The Totten Mine opened in 2014 in Worthington, Ont., The first mine to open in the area in 40 years, according to the company’s website. The mine produces copper, nickel and precious metals and employs about 200 people.

Kalem McSween, spokesperson for the province’s Ministry of Labor, Training and Skills Development, said in an email that an inspection team would investigate the incident once the rescue operation is complete.