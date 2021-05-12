35 dead in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates – Times of India

Smoke from Israeli airstrikes seen in a residential building in Gaza City early Wednesday (AP Photo)

GAZA / JERUSALEM: Hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated on Wednesday, with at least 35 killed in Gaza and five in Israel in the most intense air traffic in years.

Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza on Wednesday morning, as the Islamist group and other Palestinian militants fired several rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and Beer Sheva.

A multi-story residential building in Gaza collapsed and another was severely damaged after being repeatedly struck by Israeli airstrikes.

Israel said its planes targeted and killed several Hamas intelligence chiefs on Wednesday morning. Other strikes targeted what the military described as rocket launching sites, Hamas offices and the homes of Hamas leaders.

It was the heaviest offensive between Israel and Hamas since the 2014 Gaza war, and sparked international concern that the situation could get out of hand.

UN Envoy for Middle East Peace Tor Wennesland tweeted: “Stop the fire immediately. We are heading for full-scale war. Leaders on all sides must take responsibility for de-escalation. .

“The cost of the war in Gaza is devastating and is being paid by ordinary people. The UN is working with all parties to restore calm. Stop the violence now,” he wrote.

Gaza houses shook and the sky lit up from Israeli attacks, rockets and Israeli air defense missiles intercepting them. At least 30 explosions were heard within minutes just after dawn on Wednesday.

The Israelis ran for shelter or crashed into sidewalks in communities more than 70 km (45 miles) along the coast and in southern Israel amid the sounds of explosions as missiles interceptors were flying in the sky.

In the mixed Arab-Jewish town of Lod, near Tel Aviv, two people were killed after a rocket hit a vehicle in the area. Lod and other mixed towns have been gripped by protests of anger over violence in Gaza and tensions in Jerusalem.

The armed wing of Hamas said it fired 210 rockets at Beer Sheva and Tel Aviv in response to the bombing of the tower buildings in Gaza City. The IDF says about a third of the rockets have failed, landing in Gaza.

For Israel, the targeting by militants of Tel Aviv, its commercial capital, posed a new challenge in the confrontation with the Islamist group Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by Israel and the United States.

The violence follows weeks of tension in Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, with clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound worshiped by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

These have intensified in recent days ahead of a – now postponed – hearing in a case that could end in the eviction of Palestinian families from homes in East Jerusalem claimed by Jewish settlers.

Violence also erupted in the occupied West Bank, where a 26-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire during clashes with stone throwing at a refugee camp near the city of Hebron.

‘A VERY HEAVY PRICE’

There didn’t seem to be an imminent end to the violence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned militants would pay a “very heavy” price for the rockets, which reached the outskirts of Jerusalem on Monday during a public holiday in Israel commemorating its capture of East Jerusalem in a 1967 war.

The outbreak of hostilities led Netanyahu’s political opponents to suspend negotiations on forming a coalition of right, left and center-left parties to topple him after an inconclusive election on March 23.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid has three weeks to establish a government, with a new election – and another chance for Netanyahu to retain power – likely if it fails.

the Arab League , some of whose members have tightened relations with Israel over the past year, accused him of “indiscriminate and irresponsible” attacks in Gaza and said he was responsible for a “dangerous escalation” in Jerusalem.

Hamas called its rocket assault “the sword of Jerusalem”, seeking to marginalize Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and present itself as the guardian of the Palestinians in Jerusalem.

The leader of the militant group, Ismail Haniyeh, said that Israel “kindled fire in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa and the flames spread to Gaza, therefore he was responsible for the consequences.”

Haniyeh said that Qatar, Egypt and The United Nations had been in contact demanding calm, but Hamas’s message to Israel was: “If they want to escalate, the resistance is ready, if they want to stop, the resistance is ready.”

the White House said on Tuesday that Israel had a legitimate right to defend itself against rocket attacks, but pressured Israel for the treatment of Palestinians, saying Jerusalem should be a place of coexistence.

The United States was delaying UN Security Council efforts to issue a public statement on escalating tensions, as it could hamper behind-the-scenes efforts to end the violence, according to diplomats and a source familiar with the US strategy.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price called for calm and “restraint on both sides,” saying: “The loss of human life, the loss of Israeli lives, the loss of Palestinian lives is something we deeply regret . ”

He added: “We urge this de-escalation message to see this loss of life come to an end.”

BLACK SMOKE FEATHERS

Israel said it had sent 80 planes to bomb Gaza and sent infantry and armor to reinforce tanks already assembled at the border, recalling memories of the last Israeli ground incursion into Gaza to stop rocket attacks in 2014.

More than 2,100 Gazans were killed in the ensuing seven-week war, according to the Gaza health ministry, along with 73 Israelis, and thousands of homes in Gaza were razed to the ground by Israeli forces.

Video footage from Tuesday showed three plumes of thick, black smoke rising from a 13-story apartment and office building in Gaza as it toppled after being demolished by Israeli airstrikes.

The IDF said the building in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood housed “several” Hamas offices, including military research and development and military intelligence offices.

The existence of a Hamas office, used by political leaders and news media officials, was widely known at the local level.

Residents of the bloc and surrounding areas had been warned to evacuate the area before the airstrike, witnesses and the IDF said.

A second residential and office building in the same neighborhood was badly damaged in the Israeli attacks shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Residents and journalists working in the building had already left.

Gaza health ministry officials estimated the death toll at 32 on Tuesday, but a Hamas-affiliated radio station later said three more people, including a woman and a child, were killed shortly before Wednesday. 2 a.m. during an Israeli airstrike on an apartment above. a restaurant.

Israeli political and military leaders said they killed “dozens” of militants and hit buildings used by Hamas.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel had carried out “hundreds” of strikes and “buildings will continue to collapse.”

Gaza’s health ministry said that among those reported dead, 10 were children and one was a woman.

Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom said a 50-year-old woman was killed when a rocket hit a building in the Tel Aviv suburb of Rishon Lezion, and two women were killed in air strikes. rockets on Ashkelon.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Dan Williams, Ari Rabinovitch and Rami Ayyub; Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Nandita Bose and Steve Holland in Washington and Michelle Nichols in New York, and Stephen Farrell in Jerusalem;