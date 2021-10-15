World
35 dead as suicide bombers target Shiites in Taliban stronghold in Kandahar – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: At least 35 worshipers were killed and more than 70 injured after three suicide bombers detonated their explosives inside a mosque during weekly Friday congregation prayers in the Shiite minority community neighborhood of the city of Kandahar in southern Afghanistan.
The incident took place a week after dozens of people were killed in a bloody attack on a Shia mosque during congregation prayers in northern Kunduz province. The previous attack was claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), a regional affiliate of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
Local residents said three explosions occurred, one after another, at the Bibi Fatima Mosque in the heart of Kandahar City.
Two similar terror attacks on a minority community in seven days during the week’s busiest congregational prayers indicate that the threat to security from terrorist groups in the war-torn country is the biggest challenge for Afghanistan ruled by the Taliban.
By sending three suicide bombers against a non-strategic, non-combatant target in Kandahar, Afghan analyst Abdul Haq Omari said, all regional powers should be concerned about the depths and confidence of the terrorist group in its recruitment efforts. These attacks also shattered the myth of the Taliban security card played by the group by claiming that they were the only ones who could ensure the security of the country. The attack on Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city with a population of six million and considered a Taliban stronghold and the spiritual cradle of the group’s movement, appears to have sent the message that no place is safe in this war-torn country.
On Twitter, spokesperson for the Taliban Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the attack and wrote: “The Islamic Emirate condemns the barbaric attack on civilians in a mosque in Kandahar. We called on the security forces to find the perpetrators of such serious crimes as soon as possible and bring them to justice. He sent his government’s deepest condolences to the families of the victims.
spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior Syed khosti said the explosion took place in the mosque of Shiite brotherhood in Kandahar City Police District 1 (PD-1).
“Special forces from the Islamic Emirate have arrived in the area to determine the nature of the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Khosti added. He called on the population to donate blood to help the victims.
Videos and photographs posted on social media showed dozens of corpses lying on blood-soaked prayer rugs inside the mosque’s prayer hall as volunteers attempted to rescue the injured.
While no group accepted responsibility for the latest attack, it bore the fingerprints of the ISKP, which has so far targeted Afghan security forces, politicians and former senior government officials, Taliban, religious minorities including Shia Muslims and Sikhs, the United States and Then armed forces and international agencies, including aid organizations.
ISKP is a Sunni Muslim group and has been considered the most extreme and violent of all terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan.
