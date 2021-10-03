3,000 Yazidis are still missing. Their families know where some of them are.

Some children have forgotten that they are Yazidis.

Mr Hussein knows from his son, who is not identified for his own safety, that he is forced to work in construction for around $ 1 a day.

But without the $ 9,000 the kidnappers are claiming for each of his six loved ones, Mr. Hussein doesn’t know how to get his loved ones home.

Since first reconnecting with the child in the summer of 2020, Mr Hussein said he raised $ 600 for one payment to the kidnapper and $ 1,200 for another. But it wasn’t enough to free the boy, and it wasn’t even enough to allow his son to continue texting him.

Recently, Mr Hussein said, the kidnapper contacted him again.

“A week ago, I was talking via Facebook to the guy who had them, and he said to me, ‘If you want to talk to the kids, you have to pay me $ 300 each time,’ Mr Hussein said. “I told him I couldn’t afford it, but let’s keep in touch. “

Mr Hussein now relies on aid organizations to survive in a camp on Sinjar Mountain, where he moved his family after a fire broke out in the largest camp they lived in in the Kurdistan region.

“I didn’t want what was left of my family to burn,” he said.

He said three of his sons were captured by ISIS in 2014. A year later, he managed to borrow money to buy the freedom of his youngest son, who was captured when he was not. was a child with five other family members who had been taken to Syria and then to neighboring Turkey. Mr Hussein said his family paid $ 30,000 for the six and picked up their relatives at the Iraqi-Turkish border.

From 2015 to 2020, he did not know the fate of his other two sons. In the summer of 2020, he learned about it from other relatives still held captive.