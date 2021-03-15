3 died when the car struck 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

Eat this, not that!

President Donald Trump and the First Lady received the COVID vaccine in January, in private, and Operation Warp Speed ​​was overseen by his administration. Why, then, didn’t Trump tell his supporters to get vaccinated? A recent public service announcement featured every living ex-president except him touting the vaccine, and a new poll shows nearly a majority of Republican men say they won’t receive not the vaccine. In Sunday morning news broadcasts, Dr.Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked what he thinks Trump should do to save lives. lives. Read on to see what he said, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these sure signs that you have already had coronavirus. Dr Fauci said Trump should tell people to get vaccinated and “can’t understand” why politics should play a role Fauci addressed the issue during Meet the Press on Sunday morning. “I want to talk about the vaccine reluctance here,” host Todd said, “because we are noticing something, at least in the polls, that it is not conventional wisdom to lead the reluctance, as you see it divided by race. We see a bigger political divide. We talked about this earlier, for example, among Trump voters 47% said they would not be vaccinated … half of Republican men say they will not take this vaccine. You had the PSA with all the past presidents except one president – Trump – in there. Do you think he needs to be drafted here for his constituents to accept this? “Listen, I hope he will,” Fauci said, “because the numbers you gave us are so disturbing how such a large proportion of a certain group of people wouldn’t want to be done. vaccinate simply because of political considerations. It makes absolutely no sense. And I say that for so long we have to decouple political persuasion from the common sense, the obvious, of public health. The history of vaccinology has saved us from smallpox, polio, measles, all the other diseases. What’s the matter here? Fauci continued, “It’s a vaccine that will save lives for millions of people, how some groups wouldn’t want to do it for reasons I just don’t understand. I mean, I just can’t figure out what the reason for that is when you have a vaccine that’s 94-95% effective and it’s very safe. I just don’t understand. RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This Is The Best Vaccine Against GetDr. Fauci said Trump’s involvement could be a “game changer” Dr. Fauci addressed the issue on Fox News earlier in the morning on Sunday when host Chris Wallace played PSA. “Now notable for his absence in this public service announcement was President Trump,” Wallace said. “And here’s why it was important. According to a recent poll, all 49% of Republican men said they had no intention of getting the vaccine. What difference will it make to President Trump, who was largely responsible for the success of Operation Warp Speed? What difference will it make if President Trump leads a campaign to get the people most devoted to him to actually come out? and get vaccinated? “Chris, I think it would make all the difference in the world,” said Dr Fauci. “He’s a very popular person among Republicans. If he would go out and say, ‘Go get vaccinated, this is really important for your health, the health of your family and the health of the country’ – it seems absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are close to him listen to him. He’s such a popular person. I can’t imagine that if he got out they wouldn’t get vaccinated would be very helpful in the effort to make that happen. “Dr. Fauci then pointed out the disturbing statistic. “I’m very surprised that the high percentage of Republicans who say they don’t want to be vaccinated, I don’t understand where that is coming from. It is not a political question. It is a public health problem. And the history of vaccinology tells us, when we look at smallpox, polio, measles, everything that vaccines have been so incredibly helpful in getting us out of our struggles with these infections. I just don’t understand. Chris, why don’t they want to get the shot? “Wallace asked Fauci why he thought Trump got vaccinated in private and didn’t tell people to get the shot.” Again, it’s confusing for me, “Fauci said.” I mean, it’s clear Operation Warp Speed ​​started under the Trump administration. He was very successful in getting us the vaccines. that we have now. It seems like an inherent contradiction. The fact that you had a program that was started during his presidency, and he doesn’t tell people to get vaccinated. I wish he had. has an incredible influence on the people of the Republican Party. It would be a real game-changer if he did. “As for you, whatever your policy, get yourself vaccinated as soon as it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and that of others, do not visit any of these 35 places You are most likely to catch COVID.