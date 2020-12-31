World
3 civilians injured in car explosion in Kabul – Times of India
KABUL: At least three civilians were injured after an explosion in a car in PD7 in Acceptance city on Thursday morning, Tolo News reported citing Kabul police.
The explosion occurred in the Chehel Sutoon area.
No deaths have yet been reported.
In the last days, Afghanistan witnessed a rise in violence despite talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
