3 civilians injured in car explosion in Kabul – Times of India

KABUL: At least three civilians were injured after an explosion in a car in PD7 in Acceptance city ​​on Thursday morning, Tolo News reported citing Kabul police.
The explosion occurred in the Chehel Sutoon area.
No deaths have yet been reported.
In the last days, Afghanistan witnessed a rise in violence despite talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

