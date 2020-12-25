25 stories for December 25
Would you like to receive The Morning by email? Here is the inscription.
Hello. And merry Christmas. We have something different for you today.
Every December, media organizations publish lists of the year’s most read stories (and you’ll see the Times list in a newsletter next week). But today – at Christmas – we’re going to do something different.
In 2020, three huge stories – a pandemic, an election and a race for racial justice – dominated the news. They were so tall that they overshadowed many other subjects. So I asked the main editors of The Times to tell me their favorite articles they had published this year.
Forgetting is a subjective idea, of course, and maybe you’ve read some of them already. But I am convinced that many of you did not. They are a deeply human mixture, filled with discovery, joy and pain. Some relate to the major themes of the year and others are entirely distinct.
So on this December 25th, we’re bringing you 25 awesome stories:
1. Here rests the skull of Pliny the Elder, may be.
2. the aging dogs can provide useful clues to people.
11. In the last few years, runners have become much faster.
12. 16-year-old bridge player asked 82-year-old – one of the best of all time – team up with him for a tournament.
13. Journalist walked 5,000 miles say goodbye to his father, six feet away.
14. He took a bullet in New Zealand to save his son: a stubborn love story fight against a trauma that will not let go.
15. She was denied access to a telescope because of her gender, but she went on and made groundbreaking discoveries about the cosmos. E. Margaret Burbidge died at age 100.
16. Modern day prospectors earn thousands of dollars selling gems they have unearthed.
17. “The Power Broker”, the 1,246-page book by Robert Caro, has become the cliché accessory for TV house appearances.
18. Is this New York most beautiful public bathroom?
19. As a senator, Joe Biden spoke about transform china by trade. He doesn’t do it anymore.
20. The leaders of the army are predominantly white. Still, Lloyd Austin climbed to the top.
21. NAACP tries to end manipulation by the energy industry.
22. The Times Magazine took to the scenes to see California inmates serving life sentences try to win parole.
23. Life on an icebreaker: constant darkness and minus 50 degrees Celsius.
24. Tad Jones, who lived in a forest for decades, faced an existential battle with a forest fire in Last Chance, California.
25. Black actors, authors and other creators mentioned the art that inspires them.
A programming note: I will be leaving next week. My colleagues will come in and The Morning will appear in your inbox every day of the week. I’ll see you in 2021. – David
THE LAST NEWS
The stimulus
A pandemic Christmas: Bethlehem attracts pilgrims, tourists and dignitaries every year, but the pandemic has left the West Bank city devoid of visitors, with struggling hotels and full intensive care beds.
Modern love: A are manages to spend Christmas with his father, who was released from prison just in time.
Lives lived: Xin Xing, the star of the Chongqing Zoo in China, was the world’s oldest captive panda. She had more than 150 descendants in several countries. She died at 38, the equivalent of at least 110 in human years.
This holiday season, think about journalism that helps your friends and family understand what’s going on in the world and how to navigate it. Give a Times subscription today.
Source link