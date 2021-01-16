World
23 dead in Norway after receiving Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, 13 were nursing home patients – Times of India
OSLO / NORWAY: Twenty-three people died Norway a few days after receiving their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, 13 of these deaths apparently being linked to Side effects photos, the New York Post reported citing the health officials.
All 13 were nursing home patients at least 80 years old.
Common reactions to the vaccine, including fever and nausea, “may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some fragile patients,” The New York Post said, citing Sigurd Hortemo, chief medical officer of the Norwegian Medicines Agency, in a statement on Friday.
While officials do not say they are seriously concerned, they are adjusting their guidelines on who should get the vaccine.
More than 30,000 people in Norway received the first blow from Pfizer or Modern coronavirus vaccine since the end of last month.
Agency medical director Steinar Madsen said “the agency is not alarmed by this”.
“It is quite clear that these vaccines pose very little risk, with one small exception for the most fragile patients. Doctors must now carefully consider who should be vaccinated. Those who are very fragile and at the very end of their life. life can be vaccinated after an individual assessment, ”he said.
The agency reported Thursday that a total of 29 people had suffered side effects, including the 13 people who died.
Twenty-one women and eight men suffered side effects, officials said.
In addition to those who died, nine had serious side effects – including allergic reactions, strong discomfort and severe fever – while seven had less severe ones, including severe pain at the injection site, a reported the New York Post.
According to health officials, around 400 people die each week in the nursing home population.
A representative from Pfizer said the company was “aware of the reported deaths” following the administration of the vaccine in Norway and is working with the Norwegian Medicines Agency to collect all relevant information.
The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Norway is 58,202, while the death toll is 517, according to the Johns Hopkins University
All 13 were nursing home patients at least 80 years old.
Common reactions to the vaccine, including fever and nausea, “may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some fragile patients,” The New York Post said, citing Sigurd Hortemo, chief medical officer of the Norwegian Medicines Agency, in a statement on Friday.
While officials do not say they are seriously concerned, they are adjusting their guidelines on who should get the vaccine.
More than 30,000 people in Norway received the first blow from Pfizer or Modern coronavirus vaccine since the end of last month.
Agency medical director Steinar Madsen said “the agency is not alarmed by this”.
“It is quite clear that these vaccines pose very little risk, with one small exception for the most fragile patients. Doctors must now carefully consider who should be vaccinated. Those who are very fragile and at the very end of their life. life can be vaccinated after an individual assessment, ”he said.
The agency reported Thursday that a total of 29 people had suffered side effects, including the 13 people who died.
Twenty-one women and eight men suffered side effects, officials said.
In addition to those who died, nine had serious side effects – including allergic reactions, strong discomfort and severe fever – while seven had less severe ones, including severe pain at the injection site, a reported the New York Post.
According to health officials, around 400 people die each week in the nursing home population.
A representative from Pfizer said the company was “aware of the reported deaths” following the administration of the vaccine in Norway and is working with the Norwegian Medicines Agency to collect all relevant information.
The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Norway is 58,202, while the death toll is 517, according to the Johns Hopkins University
Source link