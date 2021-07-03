22 US sanctions, including Burmese ministers, for military coup

Several government ministers, military coup leaders and adult members of their families are among those targeted.

The United States imposed new sanctions on 22 people, including four Myanmar government ministers, in response to the February military coup and attacks on the country’s pro-democracy movement.

In a two-pronged action, the Treasury and Commerce Departments announced the sanctions on Friday as part of Washington’s continued response to the overthrow of the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the new sanctions were imposed “in response to the brutal campaign of violence perpetrated by the Burmese military regime and to continue to impose costs associated with the military coup.”

The sanctions are not aimed at the Burmese people, but are aimed at putting pressure on the military to “immediately restore Burma’s (Myanmar’s) path to democracy,” Blinken said.

The sanctions target Burmese Minister of Information Chit Naing, Minister of Investment Aung Naing Oo, Minister of Labor and Immigration Myint Kyaing, and Thet Thet Khine, Minister of Social Protection, Relief and resettlement.

Three members of the powerful State Administrative Council were also punished, along with 15 spouses and adult children of public officials, as part of an extension of US sanctions imposed in February, March and May following the coup. State.

Under the sanctions, all US property on behalf of individuals is blocked and Americans or persons in the United States are prohibited from transacting property or interests with them.

Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement that the action demonstrates that Washington “will continue to impose increasing costs on the Burmese military and promote the accountability of those responsible for the coup. military and ongoing violence “.

The United States and other western countries have already imposed several sanctions against individuals in Myanmar since the coup.

Number of deaths

The Commerce Department has imposed sanctions on four business entities: King Royal Technologies Co, which provides satellite communications services to support the military; and Wanbao Mining and its two subsidiaries, which have revenue sharing agreements with a company that helps fund the country’s defense ministry.

The actions come as Myanmar has rejected new figures released by the United Nations, according to which reports from the country have reported at least 883 unarmed people killed by security forces, at least 40 of whom are believed to have died in detention.

During a briefing on Tuesday, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters that the global agency’s country team also determined that 5,202 people were in detention due to their opposition to the military takeover.

A nighttime candlelight strike against the military dictatorship led by young people from Nyaw Pyin village in Launglon township was successfully demonstrated tonight. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar # July2Coup pic.twitter.com/Pdg1xMrJcY – Nyinyi (@ Nyinyi92381213) July 3, 2021

Myanmar’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it “strongly opposes” the figures presented by the United Nations.

“The United Nations is urged not to issue unilateral remarks without verification and to verify sensitive information with relevant line ministries before publication,” the statement added.

Authorities freed more than 2,000 anti-coup protesters on Wednesday prisons across Myanmar, including local journalists jailed after critically reporting on military repression.

There were reports on Saturday that more people were being released from prison as the country’s military leader General Min Aung Hlaing celebrates his birthday.

Meanwhile, protesters remained rebellious to Min Aung Hlaing’s leadership, with several protests taking place across the country on Saturday to denounce him. Many demonstrators also staged a symbolic cremation of his image while laying funeral wreaths bearing the general’s name.

Protests even took place in the country’s second city, Mandalay, despite a lockdown order on Friday due to the spread of COVID. At least two million inhabitants are affected by the decree.

Myanmar’s creaky healthcare system is already struggling to respond to the pandemic even before the February coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi.

Since the coup, thousands of doctors, volunteers and government officials have joined a campaign of mass civil disobedience to protest the military regime.

Myanmar has reported 3,347 virus-related deaths, although the actual numbers are likely higher.