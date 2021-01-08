21st Century Tales: Homeless Rohingya
DHAKA, Bangladesh, January 8 (IPS) – Mohammad Rakibul Hasan is a Bangladeshi documentary photographer, photojournalist, filmmaker and visual artist who has visited the camps in Cox’s Bazaar to document the Rohingya refugee crisis.
Rakibul Hasan is the recipient of the Lucie Discovery of the Year 2018 award. He also received the 23rd Press Award for Human Rights from the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club, Amnesty International and the Hong Kong Journalists Association, for its series “The Looted Honor” which documents rape survivors of Rohingya refugees.
Rakibul Hasan shared with IPS a selection of images documenting life in the Rohingya refugee camps.
