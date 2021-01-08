21st Century Tales: Homeless Rohingya

At a COVID-19 sample collection center in a Rohingya refugee camp, a health worker takes a swab from a Rohingya refugee child. During the pandemic, refugees are given information about protection against COVID-19, but at the same time, many myths about COVID-19 have been spreading in the camp. Although the number of positive cases and the death rate are low, many people are asymptomatic, as health care providers have noted. Additionally, many refugees with flu-like symptoms are said to be hiding in their makeshift homes and hoping to recover without medical intervention.

DHAKA, Bangladesh, January 8 (IPS) – Mohammad Rakibul Hasan is a Bangladeshi documentary photographer, photojournalist, filmmaker and visual artist who has visited the camps in Cox’s Bazaar to document the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Rakibul Hasan is the recipient of the Lucie Discovery of the Year 2018 award. He also received the 23rd Press Award for Human Rights from the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club, Amnesty International and the Hong Kong Journalists Association, for its series “The Looted Honor” which documents rape survivors of Rohingya refugees.

Rakibul Hasan shared with IPS a selection of images documenting life in the Rohingya refugee camps.

In the world’s largest refugee camp, Cox’s Bazar, many do not wear masks. This despite the fact that many non-profit organizations as well as the government of Bangladesh are providing basic protection kits and running awareness programs to educate people living here on how to protect themselves from COVID-19. Although the number of COVID-19 cases is low according to data from health centers in the camps, many refugees are flocking to local medical centers and pharmacies to collect fever and cough medicine.

A healthcare professional checks a sample for COVID-19 in a lab in Cox’s Bazar. A number of COVID-19 samples have been collected from Rohingya refugee camps, and all samples are being sent to a designated testing laboratory run by the government of Bangladesh.

Drug trafficking and thefts by Rohingya refugees and local Bangladeshi smugglers around Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, have become a difficult problem to solve.

More than a million Rohingyas belonging to the Muslim minority fled Myanmar in 2017 due to ethnic cleansing, which has been internationally condemned as genocide. They are now living in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Many are uneducated because the Myanmar government has never allowed them to study in their country and currently many in the refugee camps still do not have access to education. It’s a life of uncertainty. And the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed them to the brink.

A Rohingya refugee boy holding an umbrella as Cyclonic Storm Amphan hit the coastal region of Bangladesh, causing excessive rainfall in Rohingya refugee camps.

