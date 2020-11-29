21 disturbing historical facts I wish I hadn’t heard

It started with a single woman dancing solo for a few days, before more and more people were affected. The doctors proclaimed that the disease was caused by overheating of blood, and recommended that those inflicted continue to shake and dispel the fever – musicians were even called in and a stage was set up in the city center to give more space to ‘ “ dancers ”. While the idea might sound funny at first, most of them continued dancing until they fell unconscious, and some died of exhaustion, heart attack, or stroke.