2021 revealed the fragility of food systems

Different initiatives have sought to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on agrifood systems that affect the world’s most vulnerable people. Credit: FAO

ROME, 16 Dec. (IPS) – Mario Lubetkin is Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) The end of this year has revealed the fragility of food systems in the face of sudden disruptions such as those observed during of the covid19 pandemic. These disruptions have increased the number of people with little or no access to food around the world. Today, more than 811 million people suffer from hunger, according to recent studies.

The State of Food and Agriculture (SOFA) 2021 report, released in November by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), says three billion people cannot not afford healthy food, and another billion could soon join those ranks if the pandemic crisis cuts their incomes by a third.

Current projections are that if a shift in food transportation routes continues as it has been since the start of the pandemic, the cost of food could increase. This increase would greatly affect 845 million people.

These disruptions would impact long-term trends in the food system, the well-being of people, their property, livelihoods and security, the ability to withstand future disasters caused by extreme weather events and increased diseases and pests in plants and animals.

Before the pandemic, the challenges of meeting the commitments of the international community and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, in particular the eradication of hunger and poverty, were already present. The effects of COVID-19, coupled with climate change, armed conflict and rising food prices, could continue to exacerbate these difficulties.

Global agrifood systems, linked to the complex production of agricultural, food and non-food products, as well as their storage, processing, transport, distribution and consumption, produce 11 billion tonnes of food per year and employ billions of people, directly or indirectly.

The recent FAO report analyzes whether low-income countries face greater challenges from the impacts of the pandemic than middle- to high-income countries. After analyzing this specific situation in over 100 countries, the report confirms the trend that low-income countries face greater difficulties; however, middle and high income countries are not excluded from these impacts.

This is the case with middle-income countries like Brazil, where 60% of the value of their exports comes from a single trading partner, reducing their options if their main counterpart is affected by the disruption generated by COVID- 19.

The same can happen in high-income countries, like Canada or Australia, if they are exposed to transport variants due to the long distances required to cover food distribution.

According to recent expert studies, reducing essential connections in the distribution network could lead to an increase in local transport time by 20% or more, thus increasing the costs and prices of food for consumers.

The resilience of agrifood systems by governments should be one of the main strategies to respond to current and future challenges, seeking to diversify the sources of inputs, production, markets, supply chain and actors, in supporting the creation of small and medium-sized enterprises, cooperatives, consortia and other groups to maintain diversity in agrifood value chains.

In addition, the resilience of vulnerable households must be improved to ensure a world without hunger, through better access to assets, diversified sources of income and social protection programs in times of crisis.

Today, family farms represent 90% of all farms in the world. FAO has created a technical platform for family farming with the aim of fostering innovation and the exchange of information between regions.

According to FAO Director-General QU Dongyu, when resources and knowledge are shared “innovation is accelerated”, and while “this platform will allow us to think big, it will also facilitate the adoption of concrete measures” which in turn enable the conservation of biodiversity. This represents the first step towards rural transformation.

Another remarkable component of the shocks that continued to occur in 2021 is the relationship between agricultural nutrition and climate change.

Rising temperatures and the increasing impact of radical atmospheric effects are exponentially affecting agriculture, causing raw material prices to rise as recorded by recent trends, and hence worsening conditions of hunger and poverty. malnutrition.

If this trend continues, by 2050 agrifood production will decline by around 10%, when there would be a sharp increase in the world’s population.

There are also opportunities to reverse these trends related to agriculture, food and the environment, but for this to happen more investment is needed in this sector.

From precision agriculture and early warning systems to improving the use of food waste and converting it into clean energy, to more efficient use of water, many practices are already being implemented. in different countries. These solutions offer a sense of hope and show that we can reverse the current negative trends. Reflecting on the difficulties of the past year, we must continue to work to find concrete solutions rather than simply pointing out the difficulties facing the future of the food industry.