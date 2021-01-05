2021: a year of dangerous life?

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 5 (IPS) – Goodbye 2020, but sadly that is not good riddance as we all have to live with his legacy. It has been a disastrous year for much of the world for various reasons, Elizabeth II horribilis dose. The crisis revealed hitherto unrecognized realities, including weaknesses and vulnerabilities.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram For many countries, the tragedy is all the greater as some leaders had set national aspirations for 2020, suggested by the association of numbers with a perfect vision. But their failures are no reason to reject national projects. As Helen Keller, activist for deafblind authors, noted a century ago: “The only thing worse than being blind is to have sight, but no sight.

After The assassination of JFK in November 1963, ended US opposition to Western intervention in Indonesia, President Sukarno warned his nation in August 1964 that it would ‘live dangerously‘, live dangerous, in the coming year. A year later, a bloody military putsch backed by the West had deposed him, killing up to a million people, and ruining many more.

New economic slowdown

Sluggish economic growth after the Great Recession of 2009 has been compounded in recent years by mounting international tensions largely associated with US-China relations, Brexit and slowing US and global growth, although stock markets have continued to bubble .

Economic growth has unevenly slowed, Asia slowing less than Europe, Latin America and even the United States. Thanks to effective early preventive measures, much of East Asia began to recover before mid-2020. Meanwhile, most other economies have slowed, although some recovered later, thanks to some successful initial contagion as well as adequate relief and recovery measures.

International trade has accelerated rapidly, accelerating rebounds in heavily traded economies. Commodity prices, with the exception of fossil fuels, have largely recovered, possibly due to large financial investments by investment banks and hedge funds, which have supported stock and commodity prices. since the end of March.

Very low interest rates in the United States, the EU and Japan thus fueled asset market bubbles. At the same time, new arbitrage opportunities, largely involving emerging market economies, have strengthened the foreign exchange reserves and exchange rates of developing countries, thereby easing the external debt burden.

Impartial virus, biased responses

The pandemic has worsened poverty, hunger and vulnerability by reducing jobs, livelihoods and incomes for hundreds of millions of families. With the resumption of economic activities, barriers to production, distribution and supply, limited budgetary means, reduced demand, debt, unemployment, as well as reduced and uncertain income and expenditure have become more pronounced.

While many governments initially provided relief, it was generally smaller and more temporary in developing countries. Past budget deficits, debt, tax incentives and the need for good credit ratings have all been cited as justifications for spending cuts and fiscal consolidation.

Meanwhile, pandemic relief funds abused by companies, generally to the detriment of less influential victims with more modest, vulnerable and precarious livelihoods. A lot of super-rich got even richer, with the America’s 651 billionaires earn over $ 1 trillion.

Under the pretext of saving or creating jobs, the existing social, including job protection, has been eroded. But despite the hopes raised by vaccine development, the crisis is still far from over.

Don’t cry for me say Argentina

Meanwhile, intellectual property is blocking more affordable production for all. Pharmaceutical companies insist that without the exorbitant monopoly on intellectual property profits, the necessary tests, treatments and vaccines would never be developed. Meanwhile, a proposed patent waiver for Covid-19 vaccines has been blocked by the United States and its wealthy allies at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Therefore, mass vaccination is likely to be very uneven and limited by intellectual property, national strategic considerations (‘vaccine nationalism‘), prohibitive costs, fiscal constraints and others. Already, the rich have reserved almost all of the first supplies of vaccine.

The main challenge is therefore fiscal. Economic downturns have reduced tax revenues, requiring more domestic debt to increase spending needed to ensure recessions do not turn into prolonged depressions. At the same time, the rise in debt-to-GDP ratios and the increase in external debt have long hampered more daring budgetary efforts.

But despite the urgent need for more tax resources, we are told that if the richest are required to pay more taxes, even on windfall profits, they will have no incentive to “save” the rest of us. . However, new wealth taxes have just passed in Argentina.

This time it’s different

As the economic impacts of the pandemic began to be felt, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, quickly offered debt relief for low-income countries on terms much better than the stingy G20 proposal.

Contrary to good intentions fixed on debt researchers and activists, even the new chief economist of the World Bank, once a debt hawk, Carmen Reinhart urged“First you worry about the war, then you figure out how to pay for it.”

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen is concerned that “in policies against the current pandemic, fairness has not been a particularly notable priority … Instead, the focus has been on drastic control and sudden lockdowns … with little ‘attention paid to workers who lose their jobs or to the many migrant workers, the poorest of the poor, who are held hundreds of kilometers from their homes.

COVID-19 can still bring major reforms, such as Roosevelt’s New Deal response to the Great Depression. But now it looks likely to usher in a world where insecurity and unpredictability defines the new normal. While claiming to protect the interests of the victims, ethnopopulism blames “others” as the responsible enemy.

Still, many hope for a silver lining. Sen suggests that “a better society can emerge from lockdowns,” as happened after World War II, with greater provision of the welfare state and labor protections in much of the West. and land reforms in East Asia. But nothing guarantees a better “new normal”.

Beyond neoliberalism?

For many, the election of Joe Biden to succeed Trump is being celebrated as a resurgent triumph for neoliberalism, allowing the United States and the rest of the world to return to the “ status quo. ”

Incredibly, another Nobel Laureate Michael Spence even called for the conditionalities of structural adjustment programs for countries requesting assistance from the Bank and the IMF, rejecting the Bank’s Growth Commission that he had previously chaired, that is to say, which found that Seemingly fair and often well-intentioned conditionalities had resulted in “lost decades” of development.

But fortunately, it is widely recognized that all is not well with the global neoliberalism and Western domination created. Incredibly, Klaus Schwab, the high priest of transnational capitalism, has conceded, “The neoliberal approach… focuses on the idea that the market knows best, that ‘business is business’… These dogmatic beliefs have been proven to be wrong”.

Instead, he informed, “We must move from neoliberalism to the post-COVID era,” acknowledging: “Free market fundamentalism has eroded workers’ rights and economic security, sparked a downward deregulation race and ruinous tax competition, and allowed the emergence of new global monopolies. The rules of trade, taxation and competition which reflect decades of neoliberal influence will now have to be revised ”.

Will we ever learn?

The philosopher Santayana once warned: “Those who do not remember the past are doomed to repeat it.” Hegel had observed earlier that history repeats itself, to which Marx added: “the first time as a tragedy, the second time as a farce”. However, hope remains an incurable disease that prompts us all to struggle and struggle.

As FDR has reminded its supporters, no progressive policies will be put in place simply by relying on the goodwill of those in authority. Instead, they will only be adopted and implemented through popular pressure from below. As Ben phillips at Put the, “The story of 2021 has not yet been written: we can write it; we can fix it ”.

