20 years of defense, erased by the Taliban in a few months

Just a month ago, as President Biden defended his decision to end US involvement in Afghanistan, he said a Taliban takeover was not inevitable.

“Do I trust the Taliban? No, ”Biden said. “But I have confidence in the capacity of the Afghan army, which is better trained, better equipped and more competent in terms of warfare.”

But in the last seven days, the most amazing week in two decades of war, this army has collapsed. One after another, vital cities fell into the hands of the Taliban. A feeling of panic set in. The Americans, who for years trained the Afghan forces and fought alongside them to push back the Taliban, are evacuating most of the embassy in Kabul, the capital.

The Taliban’s brutal campaign to reclaim the country gained ground earlier this year, when officers from the rural outposts began to surrender. It accelerated almost immediately after the US troop withdrawal began on May 1, and has only accelerated since.





Taliban control increased after US withdrawal began







As the Taliban attacked cities across the country, it was clear that government forces were exhausted, disorganized and, without American support, overwhelmed. Many towns collapsed without a shot being fired as forces surrendered or fled.

The Afghan government controls only two major cities: Kabul and Jalalabad in the east. On Saturday evening, the last major city in the north of the country, Mazar-i-Sharif, fell to the insurgents. Two other provinces, Uruzgan in the south and Zabul in central Afghanistan, are on the verge of collapse.

Here’s how the Taliban have taken control of most of the country since the United States began its withdrawal:













Taliban-controlled neighborhoodsContested neighborhoodsGovernment controlled When US troops began to withdraw, the government retained control of the 34 provincial capitals. But the Taliban began to advance in the lightly defended rural districts. The Taliban consolidated their control over major highways, cutting off government bases. More rural districts have fallen. The besieged Afghan forces have realized that the government's promises of reinforcements and supplies fall short. Demoralized, they began to abandon the checkpoints and bases en masse. The Taliban dispatched the village elders to deliver a message: Abandon yourself or die. Many soldiers and police surrendered and handed over weapons in exchange for security assurances. Taliban fighters have stepped up sieges in several provincial capitals. Government troops and officials began to abandon the fortified complexes where they had long handled provincial affairs. On August 6, after nearly 20 years of war, the first provincial capital fell to the Taliban: the small remote town of Zaranj. Over the next week, 14 provincial capitals collapsed. The Taliban have captured the strategic southern provinces of Kandahar and Helmand, as well as the province of Herat on the Iranian border. The collapse of Kunduz and Logar provinces opened a direct route to Kabul.

Source: FDD Long War Diary The Taliban had agreed, in a February 2020 agreement with the United States, to negotiate with the Afghan government the form of a power-sharing government and a lasting ceasefire. He is also broadly committed to reducing violence, suspending massive attacks in cities, and not attacking US troops when they withdraw.

But there was no real mechanism to ensure that the Taliban honored these commitments.

While the Taliban refrained from attacking US troops and drastically reduced massive attacks, most other commitments were missed, according to US intelligence and Pentagon assessments.

The Taliban consolidated their control over major highways, levying taxes on motorists. He seized several border crossings and appropriated tariffs. And he escalated a campaign of assassinations, killing government officials, human rights and civil society activists, police officers, journalists and religious scholars.