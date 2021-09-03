World
20 Years After September 11: “We Will Live With Scars” Forever – Times of India
PEBBLE BEACH: Twenty years later, Jack grandcolas still remembers waking up at 7:03 am that morning. He looked at the clock, then out the window where a picture in the sky caught his attention – a fleeting sight that looked like a rising angel. He didn’t know it yet, but that’s when his life changed.
Across the country, it was 10:03 a.m. and United Flight 93 had just crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.
His wife, Lauren, was not supposed to be on this flight. So when he turned on the television and watched the frightening scenes of September 11, 2001 unfold, he was not worried about her. Then he saw the flashing light on the answering machine.
Lauren had left two messages that morning as he slept with the phone ringing in the bedroom. First, with the good news that she was taking an earlier flight from New Jersey to San Francisco. Then she called from the plane. There was “a little problem,” his wife said, but she was “comfortable at the moment”. She didn’t say she would call back Grandcolas remember. She said, ‘I love you more than anything, just know that. Please tell my family that I love them too. Goodbye dear.”
“At that time, I watched TV and there was a smoking hole on the ground in Pennsylvania. They said it was United Flight 93, ”said Grandcolas, 58. “That’s when I fell to the ground.
All 44 people on board were killed. Lauren was 38 and was three months pregnant with their first child. She had traveled east to attend her grandmother’s funeral in New Jersey, then stayed a few more days to announce the pregnancy _ a little “good news to cheer up her parents and sisters afterwards. having buried their grandmother, “said Grandcolas.
Flight 93 was the fourth and last aircraft to be hijacked on September 11 by four al-Qaida terrorists on a suicide mission to target the Capitol in Washington, DC Passengers and crew members used file phones to call relatives and authorities and learned of the first two attacks, on the World Trade Center in New York and at the Pentagon in Washington, DC Realizing their hijacking was part of a larger attack, they voted to fight back and try to take control of the plane. It was a heroic act that spared countless other lives.
“What they did was incredibly dramatic,” said Grandcolas. It was “an act of selfless love to overcome hatred.”
The outline of the plan was relayed in phone calls and captured on the cockpit voice recorder, although many families will never know the specific roles played by loved ones.
Grandcolas thinks Lauren was involved. A hard-working advertising sales consultant with a big heart and zest for life, Lauren was athletic and outgoing and trained as a paramedic because she wanted to be able to help people in crisis.
“ Lauren was a doer, she wasn’t going to sit idly by, ”he said. He imagines her participating in planning how to take control of the plane, gathering intelligence and knowing that time is running out. “She reportedly tapped her watch to say, ‘We have to do something quickly. ”
For years, Grandcolas bristled with the term “9/11 anniversary”. An anniversary is something to celebrate. But the 20th anniversary matters, Grandcolas said, adding that he was planning to travel to Pennsylvania to visit the National Flight 93 Memorial for the first time since 2003.
Grandcolas attended the first two annual memorials at the crash site in Pennsylvania, then stopped, finding it too painful. Instead, in the years that followed, he would spend 9/11 doing things Lauren loved, like going for a bike ride or a leisurely stroll on the beach.
“Every year it’s a punch,” he said in an interview near his home in Pebble Beach, Calif. “We will live with the scars the rest of our lives.”
Grandcolas struggled with depression and survivor guilt following the tragedy. With the help of therapy, he came to see Lauren’s message from the plane as intended to reassure him and his family and “to let us know that she was okay with what was going on.” This supernatural image he saw in the sky on the morning of September 11 took on new meaning as he healed: “It wasn’t until later that I realized the vision was Lauren. He heard her voice in times of struggle, telling her to stand up and go on living her life.
Grandcolas eventually remarried and moved out of the house he and Lauren had bought in San Rafael, California. Today, he is semi-retired from his advertising career. He is writing a book on the grieving process which will be a tribute to his unborn child. It will be released in April, when the child would have turned 20.
On the 20th anniversary, Grandcolas finds himself rethinking how the country came together after 9/11, which he sees as a stark contrast to the division that pervades America today.
“This country was united from sea to sea, and today, maybe now, would be a good time to let go of the division,” he said.
